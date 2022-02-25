Kendall Jenner credit:Bang Showbiz

The model Kendall Jenner is probably the member of the television Kardashian clan that is lavished the least on social networks, at least to address issues of her most personal life, and in the parties that the rest of her sisters frequently attend. We must not forget either that she is the only daughter of the matriarch Kris Jenner who has not yet debuted in motherhood.

In her latest interview with iD Magazine, the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner has recognized that living under the magnifying glass of the media and public opinion is a constant challenge when it comes to protecting your privacy. Unlike her younger sister Kylie de ella and the trio of Kardashian sisters -Kourtney, Kim and Khloé-, the runway star has been reducing her appearance in the family’s television products over the years in order to wear a relatively quiet life.

“I have been seen yelling at the paparazzi for no reason, but on other occasions with a lot of reason. But I think that now I am in a more peaceful situation with all this. You have to learn to live with it,” explained the mannequin in his conversation with the magazine. “I don’t feel completely fulfilled, but I am achieving it with each chapter that I close”, she has pointed out.

The also creative director of the conglomerate of fashion firms FWRD, who maintains a discreet sentimental relationship with basketball player Devin Booker, has also revealed her desire to accumulate greater “control” over her public projection as she matures. and self-confidence. That could mean, among other things, that she is going to dose, and a lot, her appearances in the new family reality show ‘The Kardashians’.