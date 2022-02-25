“Yes you can dream!”, young man manages to be part of Adam Sandler’s musical team

Social networks have helped many stories of struggle and overcoming to become viral, and this is the case of a young Venezuelan woman who fulfilled her dream and got to where she never imagined, because the same Adam Sandlerthe Hollywood actor is now her boss.

andrea ferrero told in a thread Twitter what for many would be a remarkable story for his perseverance and struggle to surpass what was his dream.

Publication that now has more than 200000 I like it more than 26 thousand retweets and thousands of comments.

In the main photo, she can be seen with Adam Sandler holding a guitar, and Andrea described, “I am writing this from Los Angeles, CA. To think that a few years ago I was in my room in Caracas watching his movies… Do you believe me if I tell you that the one who accompanies me in the photo is my boss?

In order to exemplify that dreams are achieved through hard work for network users, he told the following story.

Andrea says that after the difficult situation in which her country finds itself, Venezuelait was more than difficult to devote himself to music, «The crisis in Venezuela was terrible», he commented.

The love for the guitar was born when she was 10 years old, but it was quite difficult for her family to educate her, however this never stopped her from learning more about her passion.

Today I go through Twitter to tell how I got here.

I am writing this from Los Angeles, CA.

To think that a few years ago I was in my room in Caracas watching his films…

Do you believe me if I tell you that the one accompanying me in the photo is my boss?

— Andrea Ferrero (@Andreafguitar) February 24, 2022

It was until he was 14 years old that he was in his first band and began to collaborate with various Venezuelan artists. Despite this, his great dream was to be able to study at what is considered the best music school, not only United States if not of the whole world, the Berklee College of Music on Boston.

After setting the goal of having to go to study there, he put his hands in motion and researched everything he had to know, learned English and composed a song so he could audition remotely and get a scholarship.

“I found a way to audition online, but that was also a problem because of the internet at home. I tried several times since before the audition they sent a test to measure the speed of the Internet and mine failed all the attempts », she declared.

At this point, it never crossed his mind to end up being part of Adam Sandler’s team, but he had only set the goal of studying at the best music school.

— Andrea Ferrero (@Andreafguitar) February 24, 2022

Andrea explains that fortunately she had a moment when she was able to do her audition without problems and later she had great news, she was accepted to the university with a 100% scholarship, although she does not have food, housing or medical insurance.

So he had the idea of ​​creating a foundation «gofundme«, in which he explained his situation and that thanks to many people and radio stations he managed to collect the necessary money to travel and modestly cover expenses.

When she left her country and facing this new life was not easy for her and she recounts it with nostalgia.

being in Boston For 3 years his life changed and he had so many experiences, including meeting and having a class with Tomo Fujita himself, a former professor of John Mayerthis last musician came out with the well-known Taylor Swift.

Continuing with the thread, she expressed that despite the incredible experiences, not everything was rosy.

“Also some not so good things like not being able to afford a room of your own, so you had to share a room with other people, or I remember once grabbing the corner of a friend’s apartment and putting up a curtain and a bed. I called it ‘my room,'” she wrote.

Something else is that the building where he lived caught fire losing everything, his instruments, clothes and others.

Trying to get over it was his ‘luck’, as some said he ran into Adam Sandler and met him while recording “Hubie Halloween”, in Salemplace very close to Boston.

Andrea says that Adam loves music, especially playing the guitar, so they generated a connection, thanks to this the actor gave him an opportunity with an internship in his company Happy Madison Productionsfound in The Angels.

“I worked with the editors and music supervisors for his films. This was so crazy! At times I thought it was a dream », he exclaimed.

After completing the internship, he returned to finish his degree at Berklee, and then returned to Los Angeles where he signed a contract with Netflix and Happy Madison.

She finally says that now she is part of the team that is in charge of composing the music for her films, making some tracks together with her editors.

Also, in the last part of the thread, she comments that she is extremely grateful to all those who supported her along the way, to her family and those who have read her story and who have called her a source of inspiration.

Although Andrea’s story is one among many, it must be said that her case, however small and brief it may be, took a lot of time and effort, something that Twitter users noted and highlighted in the comments.

One of them responded to his thread with the following: “I have read many telling you that you had (un)believable luck. It’s lucky that you were sleeping, your camera accidentally turned on and they called you from Netflix to work. Yours was perseverance, ambition, a lot of effort and a lot of focus. I don’t think it was luck. Greetings”.

Something that the majority agreed with and repeatedly stressed that it is not about luck but about effort.

