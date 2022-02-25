Xiaomi brings MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones – Xiaomi News

After updating the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi has started to bring MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones. We are talking about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11i, which have also been updated to Android 12.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, for its part, has started to update to MIUI 13 in Europe, that is, through the European ROM. The Xiaomi Mi 11i, on the other hand, has done so not only through the European ROM, but also through the MIUI Global ROM.

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has started receiving the V13.0.5.0.SKAEUXM update. The Xiaomi Mi 11i, instead, is receiving the V13.0.1.0.SKKMIXM and V13.0.5.0.SKKEUXM updates.

Other smartphones that will also receive MIUI 13

After reaching the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, Xiaomi is expected to continue rolling out MIUI 13 to a wide variety of devices. If we take into account the official calendar published by the company, the following devices would be:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

What’s more, it is very likely that MIUI 13 will end up coming to other devices, such as the POCO X3 Pro, POCO X3 NFC or even the Redmi Note 9 Series.. Of course, these devices will begin to be updated once we enter the middle of the year.