WWE registers a term related to Roman Reigns



Roman Reigns has become the most important fighter in WWE today. The change of character from him to The Tribal Chief and his rivalries with the WWE Universal Championship, have earned him to be the fighter he is today. The 14th of February, WWE registered the rights to the terms, “The Bloodline”, thereby being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. This is the description:

Reigns started the faction that includes The Usos and Paul Heyman last summer. They are all champions and have established themselves as a dominant force with Reigns as the Universal Championwhile The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Reigns is scheduled to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in early April in a winner-takes-all match. The two stars will have one contract signing on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will fight in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday

Through a press release published on its official website, WWE has confirmed that the fight for the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the main event of the second day of WrestleMania 38now known as WrestleMania Sunday.

“The table is served,” WWE wrote in its official note. “2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match. Winner takes all in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania Sunday.”

