WWE modifies the name of WrestleMania

The idea of ​​celebrating 2 days of WrestleMania it is an established fact. It seemed that it was going to be something temporary, but it is something that will be common over the years, unless the company’s perception of the business changes.

In the last hours we have known some news about this new concept. The journalist Ryan Satin has mentioned that the WrestleMania days will no longer be mentioned as “WrestleMania Night 1” or “WrestleMania Night 2”, but will be known by the following name: “WrestleMania Saturday” and “WrestleMania Sunday“.

Regarding an article published on FOX, where it was first reported that the fight between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will be the main event of the first day, Satin wrote on Twitter: “Interesting little note in this article, I am told that instead to call it night one and night two of WrestleMania, the days will be referred to as WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday”.

WWE already used these names last night, in the news they published on their official website where they asked fans for the order of the WrestleMania card.

