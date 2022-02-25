WWE: Kevin Owens provokes Steve Austin again

The Road to WrestleMania has only just begun. The road to the great WWE event must still be cemented with more rivalries that lead to the biggest stage of all. So far we already know the two stellar combats of the event, the Winner Take All who will face Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar and the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between charlotte flair and Ronda Rousey. What’s more, becky lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against bianca belair.

On the other hand, Edge launched an open challenge to find a rival to his height who, according to rumors, could be A.J. Styles. And speaking of rumors, it seems that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin could have one more fight at WrestleMania 38, which will be held in Dallas, in the State of Texas, where he is originally from.

In this sense, Kevin Owens, who has been using the finisher from “Stone Cold”, the stunner, has been lambasting the State of Texas, which could be the perfect excuse for Owens and the WWE legend to finally collide at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, the superstar continues to trash Texas through social media:

“I defeated John Cena in my first match in @WWE. An incredible moment. I will never forget. It’s something I’ll always remember fondly, but there’s a dark cloud around that memory, one thing I wish I could change… I wish it had happened anywhere but Texas.”



Owens debuted on Monday Night Raw in 2015, facing John Cena to later attack him. At that time, the fighter held the NXT Championship, while Cena was the United States Champion, a title that was trampled by the NXT superstar while he held high the Gold and Black Brand Championship. Shortly after, in WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 he defeated Cena in his first match on the main roster. An impressive debut.

Owens and Seth Rollins are currently teaming up with the goal of becoming Raw tag team champions. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw they defeated RK-Bro, thus managing to be included in the next title match, which will now be a triple threat between the current champions Alpha Academy, RK-Bro and the team of Owens and Rollins. We will have to see when “Stone Cold” will come into play to pave the way for their confrontation in the Showcase of the Immortals.

