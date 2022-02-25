WWE confirms the main event of WrestleMania Sunday

Through a press release published on its official website, WWE has confirmed that the fight for the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the main event of the second day of WrestleMania 38now known as WrestleMania Sunday.

“The table is served,” WWE wrote in its official note. “Royal Rumble 2022 winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to fight Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match. Winner takes all in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania Sunday“.

WWE also confirmed a few hours ago that the fight between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be the main event of the first day. After that announcement, it was obvious that the Winner Takes All was going to occupy the star spot on the second day.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 1)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 2)



WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship (to be confirmed)

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar



More matches from WWE WrestleMania 38



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

