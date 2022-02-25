WWE and Cesaro would not have closed the door to resume positions

Cesaro’s departure from WWE surprised the professional wrestling community yesterday. Various media confirmed the news and gave some details of what had happened so that the fighter decided to abandon ship.

Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist for Fightful, has revealed some more details about the Cesaro’s last months in WWE. According to Sapp, the 41-year-old superstar commented backstage in October that his contract was ending in February and he wasn’t sure if he was going to continue.. He was surprised by the fact that WWE only extended Cesaro’s contract for one more year in February 2021, and not two or three like he is doing with other talents.

Cesaro did not give a specific reason for his departure and some heavyweights highlighted the fighter’s professionalism. It seems that Cesaro did not believe that he was going to have real opportunities in WWE and decided to wait for his contract to end and try to leave quietly. It is probable that, for this reason, some think that the door for him to return from him is still open.

“A WWE source mentioned that until he ends up somewhere else, there’s always a chance he could be hired again. Numerous people within WWE told us that there didn’t seem to be a ‘door completely closed’ or a bridge burned”wrote Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select.

