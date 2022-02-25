WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sales Status Revealed

Wrestling Observer, a medium specializing in wrestling information, has provided an update on ticket sales for the two nights of WrestleMania to be held on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 of next April. According to the data they handle, WWE would have sold about 53 thousand tickets for each nightand WWE would begin to speak fully around 80 thousand viewersconsidering that the last time they held WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium, in 2016, the company announced the complete sale when they reached 80,709 tickets.

As for WWE data, from the company they reported through a promo from The Rock that WWE had achieved an attendance of 101,763 viewers. However, the fight company routinely inflates those numbers, and Fightful, through data from the Arlington Police Department, confirmed figures of around 80 thousand. In any case, WWE promoted WrestleMania 32 as the event in which it had brought together the most people, and it was a resounding success.

In addition to the two nights of WrestleMania, Wrestling Observer has also commented on the numbers they would be doing for Friday’s joint double event, SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony and for the Raw Post-WrestleMania on April 4, one of the episodes most anticipated RAW of the year by WWE fans. According to the data they handle, Friday’s event would have sold 7,638 tickets, and for RAW they have 8,728. Both shows are held at the American Airlines Center, which has a capacity of approximately 15,000 seats. In this way, WWE would have sold just over half of the tickets.

