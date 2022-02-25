Wolverine remains in trend due to the rumors of his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Now that the excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is finally dimming, the sights are set on the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If fans were excited at the possibility of seeing the Spider-Men, they are more than eager to see all the cameos, introductions and new characters that the sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen can leave us. Leaks and rumors speak of the return of various heroes from other series, variants of known Avengers, and the long-awaited official introduction of mutants to the MCU. In the first trailer we were able to hear a voice that seems to belong to Patrick Stewart, which immediately led us to think of Wolverine.

When the world of comic book adaptations was still divided between the Marvel universe and the mutant universe, many of the actors from each franchise spoke publicly about their hopes and desires to see both teams come together. Eventually, buying Fox seemed to fix the whole problem, but fans have had to wait too long to see any real results. In the process, figures like Hugh Jackman They officially said goodbye to their characters and swear they will not return, preferring to make way for new talent.

Logan’s movie- 93% served to fire both Wolverine and Charles Xavier, and Jakcman and Stewart claimed that they had worked too hard on the process to put it aside just because they can now belong to the MCU. However, the voice in the advance of Doc Strange 2 seems to confirm a series of rumors that were popularized a few months ago and that are totally linked to the presence of Wolverine in the film, which brings us back to the protagonist of Reminiscence – 47%.

Until now, Hugh Jackman He continues to assure that his time as Wolverine is over, and has even commented on rumors that his colleague Taron Egerton could take his place. Overall, the actor seems genuinely determined, but some believe a small cameo in the Sorcerer Supreme movie doesn’t detract from his legacy. In fact, if it were a cameo, one that also implies another time or another variant of the character, he would not necessarily be asked to commit to the franchise and could be limited to a few minutes on screen.

A new rumor assures that we will see Wolverine, but already with another actor who could be part of the UCM, but it is something that we will not know until we see the movie. In addition, there is also the strong rumor that Marvel plans a series of this character for Disney +, or at least hopes to use it in other titles on the platform. With all this talk it is logical that the fans are very focused on the subject and according to comicbook.com they’re so into it that Wolverine has been trending on Twitter in recent days.

Many publications assure that there is clear evidence not only that the character will appear, but also that he will be played again by Hugh Jackmanespecially since Deadpool is also now said to – 84% will be part of the sequel and he is played by Ryan Reynolds, Jackman’s close friend and someone who has asked him several times to appear together. Others follow what has been said that Wolverine will come out, but played by another actor and they are already reviewing several names such as Keanu Reeves, who not long ago revealed that it would be a privilege for him to be part of the UCM and confirmed that he has had meetings with Kevin Feige to see which character would be ideal for him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s already one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and it could become a new hit for Marvel, especially if ticket sales are compared to the last installment of Spider-Man. The fans are really excited about all the characters that could appear, and it is that at the end of last year it was said that the reshoots of the tape had been made to include more important figures, after the great success they had with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It is certain that with upcoming spots and new advances, rumors will continue to circulate and other leaks will be confirmed, so we will still have several weeks to speculate on the possible return of Wolverine.

