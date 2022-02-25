Will we see Superman in The Batman universe?

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz revealed if Superman or any other superpowered character exists in The Batman Universe

Batman will have a new DC Comics continuity on the big screen, beginning with the film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader based heavily on the Batman comics stories. The Long Halloween and Year One. The film has no ties to other DC Comics movies or television titles. And while the cinematic universe of batman isn’t part of the DCEU where Ben Affleck has been playing Batman, there seem to be big plans for him, with several sequels and spin-offs on the way. However, the big question remains, will a new group of Justice League heroes arrive with the universe of The batman? Something that Comicbookmovie.com addressed in a recent interview with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

“I think it’s hard enough for the two of us to be together,” said Zoe Kravitz , the actress plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman in batman, a film that brings his character and the caped crusader together on the big screen for the first time since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan’s stories never got to include crossovers with DC Universe superheroes outside of Gotham and it looks like this new universe won’t either.

“I love the idea of ​​trying to figure out how to do… We’ve been talking about how to get the fantastic elements because Matt’s world, his vision of it, is so ingrained, and I’m thinking, ‘How can you add…?'” said Pattinson when asked if his Batman or Kravitz’s Catwoman could play well enough to get along with a Justice League. “Like, we were talking the other day, like, ‘You can add Superman but he just doesn’t have any powers? Is he just a guy in a cape?'”Pattinson said. “It’s like, ‘I’m Superman!’ And they say, ‘So?'”

Batman director Matt Reeves also spoke about the characters “fantastic” joining his new Gotham universe, though his thoughts (for now) seem limited to finding solid versions of Batman villains and staying in Gotham. «From my point of view, I am attracted to find the grounded version of everything»Reeves said. “For me, it would be challenging in an interesting way to try to figure out how that could happen. Even the idea of ​​something like Mr. Freeze, it’s a great story, right? I think there’s actually a substantiated version of that. story that could be really powerful and could be really cool.”

“The worlds just don’t work together”Kravitz said, adding to Pattinson’s Superman comments. “Sir, can you stop straining in the phone booth?”.

It is unknown if DC Comics heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, Aquaman, Green Arrow or others will make it to this new franchise. However, Pattinson knows which sides of Bruce Wayne he hopes to explore and develop further if batman spawns a sequel.

“There are things like in the animated movie, The Mask of the Phantom, that I really liked”, Pattinson explained. “Bruce, he’s choosing to be Batman, but he also feels like he has no choice but to be Batman. It’s a burden and a curse, just like everything else, so it creates this tension between him. Throughout this movie, the more he leans into being Batman, the more he thinks he has to do it. He thinks it’s the only way he can survive his present, but it brings more danger to everyone around him. He thinks it’s an altruistic decision, but at a certain point, when everyone starts hurting around you, it’s like you have to decide if this is a selfish thing to do. What good is he doing? And there’s always this tension between him. Selina also have this blossoming relationship. I’m looking forward to this tension you think about.”

Even though the actors scoff at the idea that someone like Superman exists in the world of batman, we know that Reeves and Warner Bros hope that the film will be the beginning of a new expanded universe. We already have word that WB is developing two HBO Max spin-off series from The Batman, one about the Gotham City Police Department and another featuring Colin Farrell’s version of The Penguin, so it’s unlikely superpowers will play some role in any of those series

Basically, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman in the Justice League. batman hits theaters March 4.