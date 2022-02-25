Will we see a Peacemaker vs. Black Adam in the DCEU? That’s how John Cena wants it

After the appearance of those surprise characters, which I am not going to name in case you have not yet seen 1×07 of the series of peacemakernow everyone is thinking that more characters from the tapes could appear in the series, as it could be Black Adam. And it is that obviously, in the case of John Cenaeveryone comes to mind their rival in the wrestling, Dwayne’rock‘ Johnsonwho will play this character in the DCEU soon.

With the final cameo of the season now everything is possible

If there were still doubts in some people about whether James Gunn’s film line was outside the continuity of this DC universe, the last episode of the first season of the Peacemaker made it very clear that Peacemaker was within the DCEU, so union or cameo of this style would be justified and would make a very good connection with the products of the universe.

Although we have not yet fully seen in action Black Adamexcept for the occasional sneak peek at the DC FanDome or more recently at the Super Bowl, there is a lot of hype for her. Tape opens on July 29 and is directed by Jaume Collet Serra and starring apart from The Rock by Noah Centineo, aldis hodge, Pierce Brosnan, sarah shahi, Quintess Swindell, among others. But let’s not forget that in this movie we will also have a well-known character from the DCEU (and with a large fan base). And he is one that we have already seen very recently. Is about Emilia Harcourtfrom the suicide squad and peacemakerinterpreted by Jennifer Holland.

Black Adam/The Rock vs. Peacemaker/John Cena?

Dwayne Johnson appearing in season 2 of peacemaker It would be a great detail for lovers of John Cena’s career and the Rock in the wrestling, since they have fought together in a well-remembered match. This is what Cena said when the subject of Black Adam came up in a recent interview:

I will say the same as always: there are possibilities in this kind of universe… It would be an honor and a privilege to act with him. I think there is still a passionate sector that wants to see him enter. But sorry man, that’s not my choice so I don’t know. It is far beyond me. It is beyond what I am able to control.

Obviously, if Black Adam appeared in peacemaker poor Chris Smith surely would have nothing to do against him. Because no matter how much torpedo helmet he has, he would have nothing to do with a god. But it would be interesting to see them interact together knowing the past of both actors. And who knows, maybe even watch them fight if the writers come up with a perfect excuse. to make them have a similar level of power.

