Why won’t the Braves vs. Tigres go for Azteca? -David Medrano

EXCLUSIVE

Tonight’s match between Bravos and Tigres on Date 7 will not be part of the Friday Botanero of Televisión Azteca and will be exclusive to Izzi, through his Afizzionados channel on restricted television. For Izzi, the Tigres games are very important, which is one of his exclusive teams; For this reason, he negotiated with Azteca to obtain the exclusive visit of the felines to the Bravos field. In this way, today’s Botanero Friday will only have one match, that of Necaxa against León.

RESULTS RULE

Santos Laguna is one of the Liga MX teams that invests the most money in technology, and for this reason they have a department of Sciences Applied to Soccer to try to promote the soccer player in the best way. In the case of Guillermo Almada, the Uruguayan is not a believer in that situation and it was the big problem, since although the results were good, the Uruguayan did not fit in with that department and often had discussions with those responsible for the different areas. Caixinha is quite the opposite, the Portuguese is a faithful believer in that and during his first stage he even contributed to improve some situations, that is why the leaders, as soon as Almada left, immediately thought of Caixinha since they have many coincidences, however, In football, results rule.

SIX STEPS

The Expansion League teams that want to pass the certification will have to comply in order to fight for promotion to Liga MX. Affiliation file in order will be the first step. The second will be the physical infrastructure in terms of facilities. The third has to do with economic control. The fourth is Institutional Infrastructure. The fifth is Application of the Improvement Fund where it is verified that the team cannot spend more than 50% of the income on payroll expenses and the sixth is the point of view of an external consulting company. It is reported that teams that share ownership with Liga MX teams will not be able to participate for certification, in that case they are: Tampico, Dorados, Tapatío, Pumas Tabasco and Raya2.

