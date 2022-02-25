What have been the 10 most expensive series in history?

amazon plans to release his blockbuster ‘The Lord of the rings‘ before the end of this 2022. A creation that, according to the first data, will cost around 400 million in its first season. Having seen the numbers, how about a review of how the ranking of the most expensive tv series in history?

We already warned that they are not even close to the number that the blockbuster will cost that will bring Frodo and company back. Also that there will be names that are expected but also some surprises than another. Here we go.

ThePacific

Even if you don’t believe it, this miniseries It has been, by far, the most expensive in history. HBO had planned a budget of 100 million dollars for the 10 episodes of this war drama about World War II produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks which ended up being duplicated.

The Get Down

Perhaps its name does not sound like many, but when it premiered in 2016 one of the main claims that Netflix used was to highlight it as the most expensive season of a series in television history, with about 16 million dollars per episode. 10 came out, do the math.

Game of Thrones

The successful fiction of HBO. Eight seasons whose technical requirements went from five million per episode to reach the 15 required for each of the chapters of the long-awaited final season. In total, HBO is estimated to have spent $630 million on its most successful series.