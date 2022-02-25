What have been the 10 most expensive series in history?
amazon plans to release his blockbuster ‘The Lord of the rings‘ before the end of this 2022. A creation that, according to the first data, will cost around 400 million in its first season. Having seen the numbers, how about a review of how the ranking of the most expensive tv series in history?
We already warned that they are not even close to the number that the blockbuster will cost that will bring Frodo and company back. Also that there will be names that are expected but also some surprises than another. Here we go.
ThePacific
Even if you don’t believe it, this miniseries It has been, by far, the most expensive in history. HBO had planned a budget of 100 million dollars for the 10 episodes of this war drama about World War II produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks which ended up being duplicated.
The Get Down
Perhaps its name does not sound like many, but when it premiered in 2016 one of the main claims that Netflix used was to highlight it as the most expensive season of a series in television history, with about 16 million dollars per episode. 10 came out, do the math.
Game of Thrones
The successful fiction of HBO. Eight seasons whose technical requirements went from five million per episode to reach the 15 required for each of the chapters of the long-awaited final season. In total, HBO is estimated to have spent $630 million on its most successful series.
The Morning Show
It was the cast of the series that led this Apple TV production to inflate its budgets around 15 million per chapter if you wanted to keep Jennifer Aniston and Reese witherspoon as protagonists.
The Crown
The British kingdom is not exactly cheap for Netflix. In 2017 the BBC reported that the first season of ‘The Crown’ had cost 130 million dollars, although its creator, Peter Morgan, suggested that this was the cost of the first two seasons.
emergencies
In the world of series, this name is an icon. Also in the world of the most expensive series. It ran for 15 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2009 and alternated between budgets of $2 million per episode to $13 million.
blood brothers
Creepy was what HBO paid for this miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Stephen Ambrose: 125 million for its 10 chapters. By the way, this sister miniseries of the aforementioned ThePacific it also had Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks as executive producers.
Rome
Initially conceived as a miniseries, HBO and BBC ended up producing two seasons where the budget was around 100-112 million dollars to produce 12 one-hour episodes.
Westworld
In the robotic world of this HBO series, they do not skimp when it comes to recording. This HBO series premiered in 2016 with an investment of 88 million with a second season that amounted to 107 and remained at 100 for the third. The futuristic western required it.
friends
And we close this list of the most expensive series with one of the great television icons. The NBC sitcom began without needing a big pocket, but for the tenth season estimated 10 million dollars per chapter. The reason? The success of the series and the consequent salaries of its members, who came to receive a million per episode.