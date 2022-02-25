What are Steve, a Minecraft pig and a Creeper about to explode? Discover it for only 9.99 euros

When a video game becomes so famous but so famous, it is endowed with the ability to entertain even beyond our controls and consoles, thanks to the support it receives from other brands that seek to capitalize on that popularity. This is exactly what has happened for many years with Minecraft. Brands from all over the world have developed thousands of items alluding to the game (like this peculiar mug in the shape of a pig) but a few have the ability to entertain us too. As is the case with this LEGO game with Steve, a Minecraft pig and a Creeper about to explode it only costs 9.99 euros!

This LEGO Minecraft game is perfect for young and old, but especially for fans of the video game with a few euros available to invest in this unique piece.

Last updated on 2022-02-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The set represents the ambush of the Creeper from LEGO Minecraft and among its scenarios you can mine gold, fight zombies and take care of animals so that the little ones in the house can entertain themselves throughout the day. This set includes popular characters as the emblematic protagonist Steve and the Minecraft figures of a pig, a chick and a creeper red explosive.

The spoiled ones of our homes will be able to create whatever they want with the iron on the work table and also take care of the animals or take care of their sugar cane cultivation. The fun, as we have said, will not be exclusive to our controllers and consoles. With this set, the battle with the fearsome zombie culminates when kids press the special detonation block, which will blast the explosive Creeper into the air. which means guaranteed fun.

Once the battle is over and the scene is completely decorated with flowers, this LEGO Minecraft construction toy looks great on display, and you can use it to decorate your children’s bedrooms or their desks at workstations. It’s small but still colorful enough to adorn any place you choose.

These LEGO Minecraft sets offer players new ways to enjoy their favorite game, including iconic characters, scenes and features that come to life brick by brick, off screen.

For the older ones, it is a very cool piece to collect. Imagine this set with the rest of your items inspired by the amazing magical world of Minecraft. It only costs 9.99 , which makes it an unmissable offer. A piece that serves to entertain and give fun to the little ones and can bring joy to the older ones and is perfect for collecting because it is an original piece. This explosive minecraft adventure in the plains biome is a great gift for those who love minecraft.

