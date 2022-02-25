‘WeCrashed’ Takes a New Look at the WeWork Scandal: Is the Show Based on a True Story?

ads

Starring Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera, Apple TV’s WeCrashed takes a new look at the scandalous history of WeWork, a startup that began attracting increased scrutiny after filing an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019.

At the center of the story are Adam Neumann, an ambitious entrepreneur and college dropout, and his wife, Rebekah. How much of WeCrashed is real? Is the drama based on a true story?

‘WeCrashed’, the new show chronicling the rapid rise and demise of WeWork, was inspired by a true story.

Adam Neumann was born in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, on April 25, 1979. He moved to New York in 2001. According to Vanity Fair, he was intrigued by the prospect of bringing the community spirit of the kibbutzim to the world of work, which was manifested in entrepreneurial companies such as Green Desk and WeWork. Apple TV’s WeCrashed revisits the strange history of WeWork, a startup that has been likened to a modern-day cult.

Comprised of eight episodes, WeCrashed Season 1 captures how Adam and his long-time business partner, Miguel McKelvey, came up with the idea for a community-oriented office solutions company. It also shows how the resulting company, WeWork, gained unrivaled popularity with workers eager to spend more time in a decidedly non-office environment.

WeCrashed is based on a podcast series of the same name from Wondery. The seven-episode series first premiered on Wondery on January 29, 2020. “The series is inspired by true events, and the love story is at the center of it all,” Apple TV confirmed in a press release, via email. via Vogue.

The first trailer for 'WeCrashed' Season 1 arrived in January 2022.

Apple TV placed a series order for WeCrashed in January 2021, according to Deadline. WeCrashed was written and created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Executive producers include Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and John Requa. Other stars appearing on the show include OT Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin, Robert Emmet Lunney, and Steven Boyer.

Like Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Netflix’s Inventing Anna, WeCrashed takes as its starting point a public backlash sparked by financial malfeasance. WeCrashed follows in the footsteps of WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, a documentary that premiered on Hulu in 2021.

Source: AppleTV Where are Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah, now?

Adam left WeWork in the fall of 2019 after the IPO drew further attention to a lack of transparency and accountability surrounding WeWork’s internal dealings. Adam appears to have continued to invest in real estate since the scandal. According to Business Insider, he has stakes in about 4,000 apartments. The outlet claims that Adam now wants to “disrupt the rental housing industry.”

Marie Claire reports that Adam and Rebekah moved back to Tel Aviv after the WeWork scandal broke. They returned to the United States in May 2020.

WeCrashed Season 1 premieres March 18, 2022 on AppleTV.

