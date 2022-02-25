‘We don’t think about the Solari issue; we are committed to getting ahead’

The Capital Classic of this weekend put at risk the continuity of the American technician, Santiago Solariwho does not find the formula to take flight from the Eagleshowever, the commitment of the team that is aware of what is being played is at its peak with the coach, as was stated by the team’s striker, Roger Martinez.

“We know what we are playing for, we know it will be a difficult match. We think about the match and not beyond that, but we are all committed,” confirmed the Colombian.

“We don’t have to think about that (the departure of Solari), we only think about the match, all of us who are here are committed and we are going to try to move this forward,” he added.

Regarding the moment that each squad is going through, the azulcrema attacker minimized that Cougars arrive at a better time and that in a Classic anything can happen.

“We do not think about them, we know what we live, we know that it is a Classic and we have to leave everything on the field as is always done in this club and we are going to try to enjoy it and try to move forward”, he concluded. Roger Martinez.

