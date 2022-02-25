Vince McMahon was not going to push him

As we reported today here in SUPER FIGHTS, it was learned that the talented Swiss fighter, Cesaro, had decided not to sign a new contract with WWE and as a consequence of this and that his previous agreement with WWE has already expired, he is currently a free agent.

Cesaro’s departure from WWE caused disappointment among his colleaguesWell, several WWE Superstars consider the former known as Claudio Castagnoli as one of the fighters who has shown the best technical level in the ring in recent years and someone who should have had a greater importance in the television stories of the company.

And there was the whole problem of his non-renewal with the company. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Cesaro’s departure from WWE it was given on good terms. Both parties diplomatically agreed on Cesaro’s departure, who was unable to reach an agreement in the contract negotiations he had with WWE.

Fightful notes that since October 2021, Cesaro began telling some of his co-workers that there was a good chance of leaving WWE. And according to several fighters, Cesaro showed “reasonably disappointed” because of the way the company used it and how his career was not relevantsince I would feel that he missed opportunities.

Of course, according to the information that could be known, WWE did not want Cesaro to leave and offered him a new contract, which was rejected. A very plausible reason is that Vince McMahon was never going to give Cesaro a push as a top wrestler on the poster and therefore he was never going to win a major championship. Money was not everything for Cesaro.

Recall that in 2015, when he was interviewed by “Stone Cold” Steve AustinMcMahon accepted that he did not come to Cesaro as a great attraction that it would generate money for him, but he felt that he was simply a good worker. Dave Meltzer also reported at the time that McMahon believed that Cesaro was boring.

And let’s remember that, very recently, Cesaro expressed his dissatisfaction with WWE and being away from the stellar panorama of the company. He was disappointed not to have been at the Royal Rumble 2022 as he put it in an interview and also by liking various fan tweets.

Finally, Sean Ross Sapp also points out that WWE fighters praised Cesaro’s professionalism, who in his last fight in WWE, last Friday, February 11 on SmackDown, lost to Happy Baron Corbin. Of course, Cesaro’s future will only be known until he reappears somewhere in wrestling.

He could appear tomorrow night on SmackDown if he signs a new contract with WWE, or Monday on Raw, or Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. We’ll see what decision the 41-year-old Swiss makes.

Cesaro was announced for several WWE shows in the coming weeks, but at the television level there were no long-term creative plans for the experienced fighterso WWE is not going to pressure him to sign a new contract, although “the door is not completely closed” for his return, nor Cesaro “burned bridges” with your former employer.