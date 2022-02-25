Vin Diesel didn’t want to appear in the Foo Fighters movie

Today the great film Studio 666 was finally released. The first foray into the cinema of the rock icon band, it presents several cameos that will make people talk during the week. However, there was to be more. Apparently Vin Diesel was going to have a special participation with Foo Fighters, but his response was not what they expected.

Vin Diesel says no to the Foo Fighters family

Studio 666 premiered today. This month’s breakout film stars some Foo Fighters who loved Vin Diesel making a special cameo. However, it seems to be more interesting to act as a CGI tree with a line throughout the film. Despite the refusal, they had artists like Steve Vai, so the card was half full.

Dave Grohl, within the framework of the premiere, told James Corden details about the realization. Until Lionel Richie with Will Forte were part of the production, but apparently It wasn’t interesting enough for the Fast and Furious star. A production assistant had to go door to door with Hollywood stars to see if they wanted to participate.

an ambitious film

This particularly tender form of invitation was attended by the actor’s wife. When she told him what it was about, Vin Diesel’s partner said “Oh my gosh, we love the Foo Fighters!«. After coming up with the idea for the cameo, they saw it as a victory since, according to Dave himself, “It’s like $500 million box office«. The actor ended up giving the definitive no, so this strange cameo did not appear.

With or without Vin Diesel, the Foo Fighters have managed to create an ambitious film that seeks to make people laugh rather than scare, and which is part of a tremendous legacy. The band really is one of the few that knows how to reinvent itself in the most eccentric but effective ways possible.. There is still no data on a premiere in Chile, but hopefully it will be soon.