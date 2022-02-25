Vin Diesel Brings Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Board Game to the Movies

This content was published on 19 April 2021 – 20:35

Los Angeles (USA) Apr 19 (EFE).- Vin Diesel will produce and star in an action movie based on the board game “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”, in which a red and a blue robot fight in a ring similar to that of boxing.

The Universal Pictures studios and the game company Mattel confirmed the project on Monday, which will feature part of the team from the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which Diesel and John Cena will soon say goodbye to with three new installments.

The film will narrate the adventures of a father and a son who create a destruction machine, the study advanced without giving more details of the plot.

In 1996, Mattel released “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”, a board game inspired by another arcade video game that consisted of the fight between two robots, Red Rocker and Blue Bomber, but over time the The idea became a cultural phenomenon that has been featured in movies like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Toy Story” and “The Incredibles.”

In fact, the two robots even presented the Oscar for best animated short during the 2000 gala.

“Taking a classic game like ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em,’ with Mattel as partners, and bringing it into Universal’s franchise-building model is really exciting,” Diesel said in a statement.

It will not be the first time that a Mattel product has been brought to the big screen. “Barbie” was the protagonist of a movie saga and other games like “Uno” and “Hot Wheels” have also had their film adaptations. EFE

© EFE 2021. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA