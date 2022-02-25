Vasyl Kravets, Ukrainian soccer player who ‘wants to go to war’

dpa agency

Gijon / 24.02.2022





The Ukrainian player Sporting Gijon, Vasyl Kravetsaffirmed this Thursday that he wants “go to the wargo to the front and help” his country after the Russian invasion; and recalled that “they are killing people” because of “Vladimir Putin’s fault”.

“they are killing peopleto civilians, in hospitals… it’s all Putin’s faultI don’t want to say that it is Russia’s fault, but Putin’s. We are a country that wants to live in peace. We don’t want to attack anyone, we want to live well and in peace,” he said. Kravets in statements to the Radio Marca program ‘A Diario’.

“I say the truth: I want to go to war and help my people. But I can’t help because I don’t know how to shoothow to move, how to reload a weapon… but the truth is that I want to help,” said the 24-year-old Ukrainian winger.

“If I could go, I would go to the front to defend my territory. It is obligatory for the heart of the Ukrainians”, added the footballer of the Leganeson loan at Sporting de Gijón until the end of this season.

Ukraine accuses Russian attacks

The Ukrainian Minister of foreign affairs denounced missile shots russians against Kyiv on Friday morning that, according to the mayor of the capital, caused at least three injuries.

“Horrific Russian missile fire over Kiev. The last time our capital experienced something similar was in 1941 when it was attacked by the Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that demon and will defeat this one as well,” he said. Dmytro Kuleba in a message on his Twitter account.

