Ukrainian basketball players are applauded in Spain after an emotional defeat

Ukrainian basketball players are applauded in Spain after a game that ended in defeat for the Ukrainian team. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

With the tears erasing the words”No to war” written on their cheeksUkrainian basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be “strong like the whole country” in Thursday’s game against Spain, hours after the Russian invasion.

“It must be the hardest day of my life. We were all awake at 5 in the morning with the news about the war and the invasion,” Pustovyi told Reuters after the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifier in Cordoba.

A minute of silence was observed before and after the match.which Spain won 88-74, while the audience at the Palacio Vista Alegre, which sold out, applauded the Ukrainian team and more players burst into tears after the match.

“Nobody could believe what is happening with our country. It is impossible to think about a match when you know that your family is suffering and that your country is being bombed at the same time”Pustovyi said.

The Ukrainian team arrived in Spain on Tuesday after FIBA ​​postponed what was to be the second match between the two teams on Sunday in Kiev. Thursday’s game in Córdoba was confirmed that same morning by FIBA.

“Believe me, there is no way someone can be mentally prepared to play a match under these circumstances,” coach Ainars Bagatskis told Reuters.

“I’m proud of my players for the way they found energy and emotions to get on the pitch. I hope no one has to go through what we’ve been through today“.

Pustovyi said that I understood that the game had to be played and that the team took the opportunity to show the world and the Ukrainian people their strength.

“We tried not to panic and to be strong like the whole country. The support we received from the Spanish fans was comforting. But it was also important to see our supporters in the stands because we share the same pain“.

A small group of Ukrainian fans gathered in front of the Palacio Vista Alegre stadium to protest the russian invasion. Many Spanish fans stopped during the day in front of the team hotel to show their support.

Ukrainian players, staff and media are now facing the uncertainty of what will come next.

A source close to the team told Reuters that the charter flight that was to take them from Madrid to Kiev Friday had been cancelled.

With Ukrainian airspace closed, the delegation will head to Madrid on Friday morning and will stay in the Spanish capital while contacting the Ukrainian embassy.

“Basically we are stuck in spain until further notice,” the source said.

VIDEO: Players of the Ukrainian national team show their concern about the war from Madrid