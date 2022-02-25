UEFA moved the Final from Saint Petersburg to Paris

The UEFA withdrew on Friday the organization of the final of the Champions League to Russia and Paris it will replace St. Petersburg as the venue after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The match for the title of the maximum continental club competition will be played on May 28 at Stade de France of the French capital, with capacity for 80 thousand people.

“The UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for his personal support and commitment to bringing the most prestigious match in European club football to France at a time of unprecedented crisis. in a statement. “Together with the government of France, the UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the rescue of footballers and their families in Ukraine, which is facing horrific human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

At the meeting of the executive committee of European soccer’s governing body, it was also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs, as well as their national teams, will have to play their continental competition matches on neutral grounds until further notice.

The Stade de France hosted the final of the Champions 16 years ago, when the Barcelona defeated the Arsenal. The Saint Petersburg stadium, with a capacity of 68,000 people, was selected in 2019 for the 2021 final, but its turn was delayed by a year as a result of the alterations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is named after the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, which is one of the main sponsors of the Champions League and the European Championshipboth organized by the UEFA. One of the members of the executive committee of the UEFA, Alexander Dyukov, is the CEO of a subsidiary of the Russian company.

The decision came as Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine on the first full day of the invasion and world leaders began to hone in on a response aimed at punishing the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

