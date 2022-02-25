Ticket sales Mexican Grand Prix 2022

Start your engines! The Mexican Grand Prix it already feels, despite the fact that there are still eight months to go.

And it is that the competition announced the date on which all fans of the

Formula 1

they will be able to acquire their tickets, as well as their cost.

The Mexican Grand Prix is ​​one of the most eagerly awaited World Championships in the highest category of motor sport. So much so that he has been named several years in a row the best of all the competition.

The atmosphere in Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguezthe dedication of the fans, the layout, the traditions… it has all the ingredients that make it unique, and that is why few want to stay out of the party.

When can I buy the tickets and how much will they cost?

The March 21 to 24 Pre-sale of tickets will be carried out, exclusively for cardholders of some specific banks. From 25 of the same month the general public will be able to get their passes.

For this occasion, the sales format will be similar to that of music festivals. That is to say, there will be phase 1 and phase 2: naturally in the first stage the tickets will be less expensive.

The variety of prices is very wide, ranging from 1,500 pesos, up to 27,000 in the most expensive areas and already in the second phase.

In total there are 19 different ticket pricesdepending on the areas and the proximity that people may have with the track and the pilots.

When is the Mexican Grand Prix?

It is important to remember that the Mexican Grand Prix will take place on October 28 to 30, 2022. An event as joyous as the 2021 edition was expected, where Checo Pérez took the podium with Reb Bull and Max Verstappen was crowned.