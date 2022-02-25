This Xiaomi with 5G sinks its price to historical lows: less than 200 euros

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G falls to 184 euros on Amazon. Attention, because it is its most powerful version.

Xiaomi’s mobile catalog has 5G models of different prices. Our protagonist today is one of those in the lowest price segment, even below 200 euros. Its about Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5Gwhich collapses to 184 euros on amazon in its most powerful version.

It is a great opportunity to get hold of this Xiaomi with 5G, as it has never been so cheap on Amazon. Specifically, the version of 4GB+128GB It has a recommended retail price of 269.99 euros, as we can see on the official Xiaomi website. If we do a quick calculation, we see that savings exceeds 80 euros.

In case you choose to buy this Redmi Note 10 5G, you will get a smartphone with a beautiful design, a screen with high refresh rate, power to spare, excellent autonomy and 5G connectivity. Without a doubt, one of the best phones under 200 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G at the best price

The design is one of the strengths of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, as it has a pleasing aesthetics and good build quality. The model on offer is the gray one, which has a glass back that is surprising in a cheap mobile. With a thickness close to 9 millimeters and a weight of 190 grams, the Redmi Note 10 5G is also a mobile comfortable in the hands.

The purchase is also worth it for its 6.5-inch IPS displayresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. As we saw in our analysis of the Redmi Note 10 5G, it is a panel with a good level of sharpness, good fluidity angles and that fluidity provided by 90 Hz. fingerprint reader It is located on the side power button, and it acts precisely and quickly.

The processor that gives it life is the MediaTek Dimension 700, which has power to spare for basic day-to-day tasks. Thanks to the integration of a 5G modem, this mobile can connect to these faster networks, a value plus for the future. Its operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, being one of the mobiles with an update to Android 12.

The main camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G provides a good experience. This lens is 48 MP and is accompanied by a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 8MP.

The lack of autonomy will not be a problem at all if you opt for this Xiaomi mobile, since its 5,000mAh battery reaches two days of use without many problems. It’s compatible with 18W fast chargeso the charging process takes about one hour and twenty minutes.

