This Saturday, in Mujer Hoy, Zoë Kravitz: “Being sexy is not the same as being sexualized, although many believe it”

This Saturday, the protagonist of our cover is

Zoe Kravitzthe actress who on March 4 will pick up the baton from Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway and will become the

comic femme fatale par excellence: Catwoman. With Robert Pattinson as a co-star playing Batman, the

YSL Beauty muse He tells us about the pressure of responding to his big opportunity, noting that “the key to playing Catwoman has been to forget who she is to make her a person.” Her attitude towards her character, she did not want her to be a fetish, has awakened

numerous misgivings but she points out: «there are people who believe that

be sexualized is the same as

be sexybut Selina is not a mere idea: she is a human being»

Incredible as it may seem, the world of work has appropriated a term related to the universe of online dating,

ghosting. And with the digitization of work, the most feared attitude of love 3.0 has given the

jump to the officewith candidates who

abandon selection processes without explanations and companies that,

with their silence, they express rejection. We speak with experts who clarify why this happens and the consequences it can have for mental health.

We interviewed

Keum Suk Gendry Kim, author of the graphic novel Grass. Considered by critics as the

korean mouse, this comic chosen by The Guardian and The New York Times as the best of the year reviews the history of his country and places the spotlight on comfort women, the sex slaves of the Japanese imperial army. and we meet

Alexandra Rojasdirector of Justice for Democrats and, for many, the successor to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who prefers the background to

transform America from behind the scenesalthough he has become the secret weapon of the Democrats at just 26 years old.

Still in US territory, and with

Dew Crusset starring this week

fashion bets on pure forms in which harmonic combinations stand out that reveal a redefined sophistication and the maxim less is more is updated from

sublime mode. The actress

Paula Userowhich will soon premiere Llenos de Gracia, accepts the challenge of interpreting several t

makeup trends that we will see in spring from the hand of Dior Beauty while he tells us about his career and his relationship with the public.

Before finishing

we invoke spring from the

winter terraces most welcoming and appetizing in Spain, from the Empordá to Véjer de la Frontera passing through Palencia, Seville or Vizcaya. Bea Aiguabella and Paul Antón open their studio to us, where the same

they draw the philosophy of a brand like Zara, Loewe or Chaumet, or trace the intimate happiness of a

wedding invitation. and we’re leaving

shopping for that the most spoiled member of the family does not lack anything,

the dog.