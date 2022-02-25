This is the deadline for the mandatory tax opinion for the year 2022



A reform in article 32-A of the Tax Code established the obligation to rule on their financial statements by a certified public accountant for companies with revenues greater than 1,650 million pesos.

In addition, the registered public accountant who prepares the document must inform the tax authority of breaches or conduct of his client that may constitute the commission of a tax crime.

In the event that the specialist who prepares the opinion detects that his client could have committed a crime and does not inform the authority, it will be considered concealment of the crime.

According to Jesús Alvarado, tax partner of Crowe Mexico told Reformthe opinion will be from the fiscal year of this 2022 and must be delivered to the treasury in 2023.

For its part, the Taxpayer Defense Attorney’s Office (Prodecon) reported that it is the opinion corresponding to the year 2022. “The first year to be ruled is effectively 2022 and therefore the opinion must be delivered in May) 2023 ”, commented the agency.

In accordance with ReformTo find out if a company is subject to complying with this obligation, the income obtained in 2021 will be taken as a reference and if it exceeds one thousand 650 million pesos, it must do so.

According to data from the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP), the presentation of the mandatory tax report is for the years that start after the 2022 financial year, which must be presented no later than May 15, 2023.

In addition, regarding the submission deadline for those who choose to report their financial statements for the 2021 financial year, this must be submitted no later than July 15, 2022.

Likewise, the IMCP reported that the responsibility of the registered public accountant to inform the authority that the taxpayer has complied with tax and customs provisions or that he has carried out any conduct that may constitute the commission of a tax crime, is applicable to Tax reports filed after January 1, 2022.

