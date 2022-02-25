This is how the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts world sport

Russia’s invasion and subsequent attack on Ukraine has brought repercussions around the world and directly or indirectly, the world of sports is also affected by this situation, although to a lesser extent than those who live in the cities attacked by the Russians.

Many athletes have raised their voices for the bombings and invasion of Russia to some Ukrainian cities. Andriy Shevchenko, Alex Zinchenko, Schalke 04, Sebastian Vettel, UEFA and many more have spoken out against the conflict between the two nations.

But it is not only about raising our voices in the face of this situation, since many teams, confederations and people from the world of sport have taken action against Russia or regarding the country in the world of sports and, here we present only some of the “consequences” that this situation is bringing with it.

The repercussions of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine in the world of sport

Ukrainian Premier League

Agreed to restart this Friday, February 25, but unfortunately due to the martial law decreed by the president of Ukraine, the league was suspended and I don’t know if it can be resumed or canceled completely this season. Some Brazilian players have asked their country for help to get out of the Ukraine.

Schalke 04 say goodbye to Russian sponsor

The German team Schalke 04 made a strong decision after Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Your sponsor on the front of the jersey, Gazprom (a Russian gas station), It will no longer be on the jersey, as the club decided to end relations with them after the conflict. Tssss…

Champions League final would say goodbye to Russia after attacks on Ukraine

UEFA already had its eyes wide open for the venue for the Champions League final, as it depended on Russia’s movements in Ukraine to make a decision on withdrawing the venue from Saint Petersburg and this Friday, February 25, they will have an extraordinary meeting to make it official or not. (Pending Sopitas.com because here we will inform you how it ended).

Repechage for the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Russia and Ukraine are in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fortunately they are not facing each other for a place in the World Cup, but let’s see how FIFA and UEFA take this whole situation of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine facing the playoffs, since Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic announced that they will not play the playoff in Russia.

All four countries are involved in bracket B, in which Poland must play against Russia as a visitor in the semifinal round. The other semi-final faces Sweden and the Czech Republic and the winner faces the one who triumphs in the Russia vs Poland key in the final.

This means a problem for UEFA, which will now have to decide what to do with these duels Will they disqualify Russia? Will Russia play on a neutral court (outside its territory)?

What will happen to Chelsea and Roman Abramovich after the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Good news for Chelsea fans, as the club would not be affected by the actions that may be taken against Roman Abramovich for his links with Vladimir Putin. Deputy Layla Moran mentioned that the owner should be one of the Russians whose assets should be frozenaccording to The Sun.

So far, no assets have been frozen or confiscated from the people named, but the British newspaper mentions that even if they did, Chelsea would not have an economic impact, at least initially.

Chelsea would receive an official exclusion, meaning it could continue as a business and receive money from broadcasts to pay salaries. So, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I would not hit them squarely… for now.

Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso in F1

The German has already sentenced: either the Russian GP is canceled or he does not go. The race in Russia runs until September, but drivers other than Sebastian Vettel have raised their voices regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Max Verstappen mentioned that you shouldn’t race there (referring to Russia) and Fernando Alonso left everything in the hands of Formula 1, although he shares thoughts with some of his fellow drivers and F1 champions.

Haas withdraws its Russian sponsor

With the request of several pilots to cancel the Russian GP, Formula 1 continues to monitor everything that can happen within the motor world. The Haas team announced that it will withdraw the Urakali sponsorship from its car.

But that company what’s up or what show? Well, it’s controlled by the father of Nikita Mazepin, a Formula 1 driver. And the driver’s father has the same problems as Roman Abramovich, since he has close ties to Vladimir Putin..

There are rumors that the team may see the exclusion of its driver, Nikita Mazepin, because the Russian steering wheel came to Haas precisely because of the commercial issue, but at the moment, there is no official information.

“I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics“Mazepin said after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.