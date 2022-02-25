This is how 2022 has started for Kim Kardashian

Professional commitments did not allow Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, to start the new year together, so they decided to make a getaway to the Bahamas once the holidays were over. There they could be seen very smiling and enjoying each other’s company. Since their relationship became known in November, they have traveled on different occasions within the United States, but this has been the first time they have left the country. During this time, they have also had the opportunity to meet the families. In fact, the Saturday Night Live comedian has accompanied his girlfriend to his mother’s house, Kris Jenner, (in California) while the businesswoman traveled to New York to his house in Staten Island.

Her sweet personal moment is completed with the good professional news since Kim Kardashian will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes of the United States team at the Beijing Winter Games that begin on February 4, although from January 25 they will already be available through the internet to the general public. It is a selection of winter garments for rest made with warm and comfortable materials. The launch has been made through a campaign by the photographer Vanessa Beecroft, with the Oksana Masters rower or the speed and figure skaters, Maame Biney and Amber Glenn, respectively, as protagonists.

This sweet moment is counterpointed by the attitude of her ex-husband, Kanye West, who has released ‘Eazy’ by surprise, a collaboration with rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known as The Game. A job in which he openly talks about her relationship with Kim Kardashian and in which, although he acknowledges that the separation has been cordial, he also talks about the influencer’s new boyfriend and assures that he is going to “kick her ass” . In his verses, the rapper refers to the house he has bought next to his ex-wife.

West has decided to acquire a mansion opposite that of the businesswoman to be able to be close to her children: «Nothing that has to do with my career, with rap, with the press, with any of that, nothing will take me away from my children. “, has said. “There is no security that stands between my children and me and they are not going to gaslight me,” he has declared, insinuating difficulties in being able to see them. So much so that he has blamed the celebrity’s new boyfriend for this situation. According to West, one of the times he went to pick up his children to go to school, the security of his ex-wife prevented him from entering the compound.

A few words that have infuriated the influencer who wants to handle these family matters discreetly. In this regard, he defends that he has only asked his ex to notify him in advance of his visits since the rapper would have gone several times unexpectedly to Kardashian’s home causing altercations with her family and friends, serious enough for him to decide restrict their access.