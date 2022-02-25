They will highlight the role of women in the field of gastroenterology

Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, gastroenterologist and executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico and Dr. Esther Torres, director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases of the University of Puerto Rico.

Starting this Friday, the members of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology will meet in full in a meeting that they have described as special for many reasons, among which the contribution of women in this scientific field stands out.

According to the expressions of the guild president, the Doctor Federico Gutierrez Perez, “It will be our largest in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and thus giving us a long-awaited change to socialize once again. Second, we look forward to a scientific program that will be taught by world-renowned experts in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology,” he said.

This congress that began today will deal with topics such as inflammatory bowel diseases, colorectal neoplasia, pancreaticobiliary disorders. During the weekend, specialists will discuss clinical cases discovered during the pandemic, which will serve to improve diagnoses and treatments.

Dr. Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and member of the board of editors of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Federico Rodríguez Pérez, president of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology and doctor jose riverapresident of the Scientific Committee of the Association.

This Saturday the Medicine and Public Health team will be live from the convention site together with Dr. Federico Rodríguez Pérez, president of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology, who will report on the act in which women in the field of gastroenterology.

They will also join us doctor jose riverapresident of the Scientific Committee and will inform us with more details about the presentations and the importance of this convention for the population.

Lastly, the Dr Ahmed Moralesgastroenterologist and member of the board of editors of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, will be live offering updated information about Ulcerative Colitis in Puerto Rico.

