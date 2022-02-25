They filter the prices and more details of the “Game Pass” of PlayStation

During the last few months we have talked a lot about spartacusas it is internally known new PlayStation service to compete with Xbox Game Pass. According to multiple reports, the subscription will be presented in the first half of this year, so the confirmation of the event could be just around the corner. Today, however, we have more details about Sony’s proposal, including its possible prices.

Jeff Grubb, journalist from GamesBeat and one of the most reliable sources in the industry, supports previous reports by mentioning that Spartacus will be divided into three tiers. That is, in three different plans. The first of them, named “Essential”, it will basically be the current PlayStation Plus subscription, which offers the ability to play online, save games in the cloud and some free games every month. Its price would remain at $9.99 dollars.

The interesting thing, of course, comes in the following two offers. The next tiercurrently known as “Extra”would offer access to a library of more than “250 or 300 games”. Its price? According to Grub, $13 dollars.

The last option, “premium”would rise to $16 dollars and would include classic games, thereby reinforcing rumors that PlayStation will lean on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PSP libraries to power its service. The other two novelties of the plan would be the cloud gaming and access to limited-time trials of new exclusive Sony titles. The latter is very similar to what Electronic Arts does with EA Play.

Free games every month Access to a catalog of games classic games Limited time trials cloud gaming Price PS+ “Essential” ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ $10 dollars PS+ “Extra” ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ $13 dollars PS+ “Premium” ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ $16 dollars

Will the new PlayStation service be announced in March?

“I don’t know what classic games mean, but I do know that it’s an important part of the premium tier. So you would have game trials, classic titles and streaming at this tier,” Grubb added. At the moment, yes, the aforementioned does not know if there will be the possibility of paying an annual Spartacus subscription. Another important point is that at Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), apparently, they are at a key point to determine the scope of the new service:

“It’s probably getting pretty close to the actual launch. Something is likely to happen by the end of this month and I don’t think that necessarily means making it public, but in terms of the internal milestone of where the service needs to be.”

Rumors suggest that PlayStation will hold a new event in march. It is very likely, then, that in a matter of weeks we will know the official details of Spartacus.





