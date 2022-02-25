They denounce a shortage of medicines in the Family Medicine Unit No. 13 of Cuicatlán

Rights holders have to buy the medicines out of their pocket so as not to complicate their health

By Adalberto Brena

Cuicatlán, Oax.- For months, beneficiaries who go to the Family Medicine Unit No. 13 of the IMSS have suffered from the poor supply of medicines they need to treat their illness.

They report that, in many cases, when they go to a family medical appointment they receive 5 diagnosed medications, 2 or 3 from the pharmacy; and the remaining medications have to be paid out of pocket, avoiding complications to his health.

They indicate that although this situation is repeated in different IMSS clinics in the state of Oaxaca and in the country, despite what was pronounced by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that medicines should not be lacking, this is only in the saying since in the fact is just the opposite.

Those affected pointed out, “we cannot complain because then come the reprisals in one way or another by some workers of the highest level of the UMF, even removing the greeting. That is our sad reality, the speeches of the highest level officials are just that, speeches that are only good intentions. Those of us who, armed with courage, are denouncing what has been happening for years are already used to being the object of bad comments, on some occasions of mistreatment, but we are not going to remain silent. We will continue denouncing the irregularities that are being registered”, they assured.