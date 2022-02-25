They define round of 16 crosses; Barcelona vs Galatasaray

In the draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League, the duel that Barcelona will hold against Galatasaray is striking

The Mexicans Andrew Saved and Diego Lainez, the Betismet the rival they will face in the round of 16 of the Europa League, which will be Eintracht Frankfurt, from the Bundesliga, while the Sevillewhere he militates Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona will be measured at West Hamof the Premier League.

In another of the outstanding duels, which resulted in the draw, it will be the cross between Barcelona and Galatasaraywhere the culés, who left on the way to Naples they will be looking to reach the quarter-finals if they beat the Turks.

Round of 16 pairings Europe Leagueaccording to the draw held this Friday at the headquarters of the UEFA in Nyon (Switzerland):

Rangers (ESC) – Red Star (SRB)

Braga (POR) – Monaco (FRA)

Porto (POR) – O. Lyon (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA) – Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Seville (ESP) – West Ham (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) – Galatasaray (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Betis (ENG) – EintrachtFrankfurt (GER)

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the round of 16 of the Europa League. ESPNDigital

The Barcelona and the Galatasaray They will meet in the round of 16 of the Europa League in a tie in which the Barça team will meet up with old acquaintances, such as coach Domènech Torrent and midfielder Arda Turan, as well as goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, on loan until the end of the season.

Despite the fact that the second leg will be played away from the Camp Nou, the Catalan team, in high spirits after eliminating Napoli in the round of 32 with an exhibition at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (1-4), faces the tie with the vitola of favourite.

The matches will be played on March 10 and 17, except for matches Betis-Eintracht and Porto-Lyonwhich will be played on Wednesday 9 (18.45) to avoid clashing with Sevilla and Braga.

With information from EFE