They create the first family tree of humans

Image : Wohns et al., A unified genealogy of modern and ancient genomes. Science (2022). doi: 10.1126/science.abi8264.

Combining a series of ancient and modern genomes n team of scientists has achieved build a new world family tree , an achievement that will sit the basis for future studies on our evolution and expansion throughout the planet .

Thousands upon thousands of human genomes—as many old like new — have been integrated in a single genealogy unified, as explained a new investigation published in Science. It is a process similar to a family tree, only in a giant version since it contains the data of nearly 27 million ancestors, thus becoming in the largest human genealogy ever created. East new map could be used to study human evolution and even help with research medical what they have to do with hereditary diseases.

“Basically, we have built a great family tree, a genealogy of all humanity that accurately models how is it generated rare all the variations genetics What do we find in humans? today,” he explained. Yan Wong, an evolutionary geneticist at the Big Data Institute and co-author of the study, in a statement from the University of Oxford. “This genealogy allows us to see how the genetic sequence of each person is related to each other. throughout all points of the genome.

This network shows how people from all over the world interact with each other and come from common ancestors. even explains when did they live and where did they come from . It also manages to explain key events of the history of mankind like migrations from Africa or the scatter by other parts of the world.

Researchers have been collecting human genomes for years, but the challenge has been making sense of it all from a broader holistic perspective. Set up comparisons between these genomes has been difficult due to the disparate methods of data collection, the presence of different databases and the analysis of these data . To aggravate a little more the problem, keep in mind that each human genome contains segments from multiple ancestors, either from various ethnic groups or from different human populations, such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. These ancestors also existed for vast timescales which represents another challenge. To make all this converge, it was necessary algorithms that could adapt to these challenges, and that is exactly what they have designed the researchers .

To create the map, Wong and his companions they applied a “registration method nonparametric” for all human genomes, whose record oldest dates back hundreds of thousands of years. I talked with Sharon Browning, a biostatistician at the University of Washington who had not participated in the investigation, to know your opinion about this achievement.

“This investigation consists mainly from a great new tool to do genetic studies called tskit (short for ‘ tree sequence kit ‘) ”, we explained Browning by email. trees are called because, “if you consider a small part of the genome of a number of individuals and track their evolution eventually you arrive to a single ancestor, as a kind of Mitochondrial ‘Eve’ within the mitochondrial genome . “That unique ancestor is the root of the tree, and the set of individuals that these analyzing are the branches of that tree”. Browning explained That this tree looks different across different parts of the genome due to recombination (when the exchange of genetic material results in variation), and that tskit “is used to infer the trees across the sequenced genome.”

Reconstruction of the face of a Neanderthal. Image : Bart Maat / ANP / AFP (Getty Images)

In fact, the algorithms work Looking at genetic variation and predicting where they should be in the evolutionary family tree common ancestors . And because the genomes are geotagged, it is able to predict Where did these common ancestors live?

“Essentially, we are reconstructing the genomes of our ancestors and using them to form a wide network of relationships,” he said. Anthony Wilder Wohns, another of the authors main of the studio . “So we can estimate when and where these ancestors lived. The power of our approach is that it takes very little guesswork. on the underlying data and can also include modern and ancient DNA samples.”

Browning said there was an older version of tskit than looked promising, but it turned out he had significant limitations. Researchers have now addressed is as limitations, “getting a tool that should be extremely useful in many studies different ”. To which he added: “Although the authors provide a couple of applications, including their great display where human ancestors came from, the extent of their possible uses It is very wide, and surely we will see great activity between the researchers who develop them.

Browning warned that the trees that offer tskit “are not able to measure the level of uncertainty ”, so these results will be plus useful when it comes to propose new hypotheses that at the time from try them. “Other, more specialized methods will still be needed for the tasks verification,” he said.

Facing the future, the team hopes to add new genetic information to the system as it is obtained .