These celebrities are of Ukrainian origin; this is how they reacted to the conflict

Several entertainment figures have reacted to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, making clear their position to resolve peacefully. Here we present the celebrities who have ukrainian roots.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmigaactress who gave life to Lorraine Warren in the horror saga ‘The spell’was born in the United States, the daughter of Ukrainian parents.

The actress shared on Instagram a flag of Ukraine under which you can read a stanza of the national anthem of that country. “The glory and freedom of Ukraine they’re not dead yet,” the post reads.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis He was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, where he spent part of his childhood. Her family came to the United States when she was 7 years old, where she took acting classes to become the star she is today. She is known for her performances in ‘Black Swan’ and ‘That 70s show’.

Kunis showed a parallel between a scene from World War II and the current armed conflict in Ukrainewhere people have to take shelter in the subway facilities.

Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy was born in the United States, the son of Immigrant Jews from Ukraine. He is known for his role in Star Trek, where he played the mr spock.

Jovovich mile

Jovovich mileKnown for her role as Alice in ‘Resident Evil’, was born in Kiev, capital of Ukraine and spent his early years in Soviet Ukraine. He later acquired US citizenship. Jovovich She is famous for her roles in science fiction and action films.

Ana Layevska

Ana Layevska was born in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, and being a girl her family moved to Moscow, Russia, and later to Mexico, where she developed her career as an actress. She through Instagram she sent a message about the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

“I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but It hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends liveyes I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart.”

Katherine Winnick

Katherine Winnickknown for her role in the series ‘Vikings’was born in Canada the daughter of parents Ukrainians. She speaks Ukrainian as her first language and was trained in martial arts from a very young age.

On Instagram he shared messages of support for the Ukrainian people.

“I am with Ukraine. We are a peaceful country. We don’t deserve this war“, wrote.

