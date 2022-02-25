These are the premieres in March 2022

Disney + has already released the premieres they have planned for March and without a doubt we are facing one of their most attractive months because we will have very important original content like the new Marvel series and Pixar moviein addition to the new film by Steven Spielberg.

Premiere movies on Disney+

Love without barriers

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS tells the classic story of rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. film of the endearing Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía ), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works). Rita Moreno also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Premiere: March 2

NET

Disney and Pixar’s RED introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old who is torn between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos that comes with adolescence. Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her overprotective and slightly overbearing mother, is never far from her, an “unfortunate” reality for the teenager. And as if the changes in her interests, her relationships, and her body weren’t enough, she turns into a giant red panda every time she gets too excited (which she pretty much always does!)! ! Directed by Academy Award®-winner Domee Shi (Pixar short film “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins, RED from Disney and Pixar will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.

Premiere: March 11th

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red is a documentary about the team of women at the helm of RED, the new Disney and Pixar film. Taking a behind-the-scenes look at Domee Shi (director) and her core creative team, this documentary reveals the impressive career and personal journeys that led to this hilarious and endearing film that is easy to identify with. .

Premiere: March 11th

cheaper per dozen

The Disney+ Original Movie Cheaper by the Dozen is a remake of the 2003 hit comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The story portrays the funny and heartwarming story of the Bakers, a stepfamily of 12 as they go through hectic home life while also running the family business.

Premiere: March 18th

more than robots

More Than Robots follows four teams of young people from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST robotics competition. Meet the teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and China, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs to the highly competitive world championships. Although they face challenges along the way, like having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold due to a global pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is much more to competition than just robots.

Premiere: March 18th

Parallel universes

Four old friends, Sam, Bilal, Romane and Victor, lead a quiet life in a peaceful mountain village when a mysterious event changes their world. In a split second, the universe discards its rules and rearranges everything: the present, the future and the multiverses merge, separating the teenagers and sending them to parallel worlds, in different time frames. They try to understand what has happened and strive to meet again and turn back time, to return to the world “in which they used to live”. Facing their potential destinations will give them the opportunity to grow up and see things differently, like their parents will or like Lieutenant Retz, who will have to face an investigation for the first time.

Premiere: 23 of March

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (SOUR: The movie)

For the first time, Olivia takes the audience on a family trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple platinum debut album for Geffen Records “SOUR”, to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo reminisces about the songwriting and creation of her record-breaking debut album, and shares the personal feelings of a young woman going through a very specific period of her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage of the making of her album, audiences will be able to join her on her cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”

Premiere: March 25th

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring

In a magical and imaginative world, Mickey Mouse and his best friends face the fun adventures of everyday life, while discovering that they can triumph over anything as long as they have their friendship.

Premiere: March 25th

Disney+ premiere series

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is a fantastical place where Fanny, a magical playhouse that talks and interacts with Mickey, Minnie and their friends, takes the gang on wacky and hilarious adventures filled with fantasy play and wish fulfillment.

Premiere: March 2

the savior brothers

The five Salvador Brothers must come together to restore the glory of their antique and magic shop, and thus save the family legacy. For that, they must settle their differences and learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, the Quiroga brothers appear willing to end that legacy, which will trigger a series of supernatural adventures.

Premiere: 23 of March

Moon Knight

The series follows Steven Grant, a gift shop clerk who suffers from memory conditions that either blank him out or bring back flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder, and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As they face off against their enemies, Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

Premiere: March 30th

Other Disney+ releases in March

Pet seekers (T1) – March 2

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1) – March 2

Invasion Earth – March 4

Heirs of the Night (T1-T2) – March 9

Impact with Gal Gadot (T1) – March 9

The world’s largest bull shark – March 11

Amphibia (T3) – March 16

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (T1) – March 16

Slime Chef (S1) – March 16

Dino Dana (T3) – March 16

Life below zero: port protection (T3) – March 16

Lost Cities: Tikal – March 18

Zog – March 18

PJ Masks (T5) – March 23

Guardians of Alaska (T2) – March 23

Deadly disasters (T1) – March 23

Surviving the Mount St. Helens disaster – March 25