“There were pleasant conditions for the football festival”

Russia today regretted UEFA’s decision to move the Champions League final to Paris, which was to be played on May 28 next in St. Petersburg.

“It is a pity, of course, that this decision has been taken,” said the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovat a press conference.

Saint Petersburg Arena at night ready for the Champions League Getty Images

He added that St. Petersburgthe second largest city in the country, was in a position to offer “pleasant and comfortable conditions for the celebration of this football festival”.

Asked if he Kremlin consider the decision of UEFA is a politicization of sport, Peskov replied: “No, I wouldn’t say that.”

The Executive Committee of the UEFA urgently convened yesterday after the Russian military incursion into the territory of Ukraine and “the serious escalation of the security situation in Europe”, communicated this measure after strongly condemning the action of the Russian army.

The Executive, which includes, among others, the President of the Russian Federation, Alexander Dyukov, and the President of the UkrainianAndrii Pavelko, also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in competitions of the UEFA they must play their home games at neutral venues until further notice.

In a statement, the UEFA expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the President of France, Emmanuel Macronfor their personal support and commitment to bringing the most prestigious match in European club football to France at a time of unprecedented crisis.

The change of headquarters supposes an impact of some 60-70 million euros in the city of birth of Vladimir Putin, an important economic injection that it will no longer receive for hosting the most important match of the year at club level.

It was going to be the big event at the club level of the Saint Petersburg Arena, a very expensive stadium whose construction took more than a decade. More than ten years have passed since the first stone was laid in 2007 until it was inaugurated.

Some 800 million dollars were invested and its construction was carried out with the doubts and uncertainty of where both the funds and the labor in charge of raising the temple of the zenith.

A pharaonic project that led to one of the most modern stadiums in the country, with a capacity for 70,000 spectators, a retractable roof and located on an island bathed by the Neva River.