The war in Ukraine leads to the ruble being worth less than Robux

After years of tensions with his neighboring country, the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to invade Ukraine. This began on February 24, 2022 and quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from land, sea and air. According to Putin, the objective of this attack is to “defend” Ukraine and “protect the people who, for eight years, have been subjected to mistreatment and genocide.” However, the international community has pointed out the many fallacies in his speech and has proceeded to impose sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

Most of these sanctions have targeted the personal finances of Russian oligarchs and politicians, including Putin. Added to this is the completion of Russia’s accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

For years now, specifically since Russia annexed Crimea to its territory in 2014, the country’s economy has been in decline thanks to various international sanctions. However, the decision to go to war with Ukraine and new economic penalties have led to the ruble reaching its lowest value in Russian history. Such is the case that Russian currency is currently worth even less than Robux, the currency of Roblox.

How much is the ruble, the currency of Russia, worth compared to Robux, the currency of Roblox?

As Vice has pointed out, the ruble – Russia’s currency – is currently trading close to $0.012 dollars (USA). By comparison, each Robux is sold for $0.0125 dollars. Although the value of the Russian currency is likely to rise, Putin’s unwillingness to curb the conflict and the sanctions against Russia that continue to pile up indicate that this will not be the case.

On the occasion of the invasion, the developers of This War of Mine and stalker have shown their support for Ukraine. 11 bit Studios is donating their profits to the Ukrainian Red Cross.