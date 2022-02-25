The villains that are to come in Marvel Studios

After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ We have not had a character that we can classify as the great threat of Marvel Studios. Of course, several scenarios with different villains are being presented, whether on earth, the universe or the multiverse. In this article we are going to talk about those villains that are coming and those that could be announced in the not too distant future.

Thanos and the saga of infinity left the bar high, but what is to come could make us forget this sooner than we think, both for better and for worse, that is a matter for each viewer. What threats are yet to come to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?

What great villains will we see in the future of Marvel Studios?

The great villains confirmed to arrive soon at Marvel Studios

kang the conqueror

Once confirmed in Lokiwe know that Kang the conqueror will appear in Ant Man 3. This character moves through time, and one version of him was in charge of guarding the sacred timeline. After Sylvie kills him, now the different lines will collapse into each other and Kang the conqueror is in one of them, out to eradicate the original line from the MCU.

Kang is a very calculating characterand I would say that from the hand of the actor Jonathan Majorswe will see a fearsome character that possibly kills one of our favorite heroes. Will he appear in Doctor Strange 2? If it has to do with the multiverse, at least Kang will be named, we’ll see on opening day.

Jonathan Majors as the one who remains.

Gorr, the butcher of Gods

We haven’t seen him in action yet, but this being is really fearsome during the Jason Aaron on Thor. After losing faith in the gods, she encountered a symbiote, which became the necrosword that once belonged to Knull, the symbiote god. Since then, he has dedicated himself to killing gods in revenge for their lack of help.

This leads him to fight Thor, becoming his total nemesis. On Thor: Love and Thunderthe very Christian bale will give life to this character, so we are facing a brutal staging, hopefully he will be a worthy character alongside Mighty Thor, Jane Foster’s version of Thor.

What will Gorr look like in the movies?

the high evolver

He is almost certainly the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3, and will be played, barring surprise, by the actor who plays Murn in ‘Peacemaker’, Chuk Iwuji. The High Evolver believes himself to be a God in the 21st century, and living beings are his raw material for carrying out all kinds of tests and experiments.

Rocket is one of them, and that story will be deepened throughout the film. His ability to manipulate genetics makes him interesting. In the comics, he is the one responsible for giving powers to JessicaDrew (Spider-Woman) and also the Maximoff twins, Peter and Wandaalthough this is no longer known for sure if it is canon to the regular Marvel universe.

the scarlet witch

She cannot be missing here, the events of Wandavision and those of Spider-Man: No Way Home give rise, in part, to what will happen in Doctor Strange 2. Wanda does not understand why she and Strange are treated differently despite having broken the rules of the multiverse in the same way.

Now that he has the Darkhold in his possession, he will not hesitate to search for his children at any cost. From writing we believe that she is one of the most interesting villains of this phase of Marvel, since she was a hero before and it remains to be seen if after this movie, she will continue to be a villain or not. Rumors say that in the movie she is possessed by the demon Chthon.

Arisham

On a cosmic level, Arisham, the leader of the Celestials, is the big threat right now. He almost destroyed the earth with the setting in motion of The Rise and had it not been for the Eternals the earth would have been destroyed. This did not please Arishem, and he seems to have taken Sersi with him.

At the moment it is not known if it is possible to destroy him, which did happen with Tiamut, the celestial that was to emerge from the earth. The real fight of the Eternals in this sense will be to be free to stop being controlled machines.

The villains of Marvel Studios that could arrive in the future

Knull, the Symbiote God

The fact that in Venom 2 mentioning ‘the hive’, and that in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr can carry the necrosword, make it more than possible that the symbiote God appears in the future of Marvel as one of the great villains.

He recently had a macro event in the comics that left him as one of the most fearsome villains of all, and his appearance is creepy, we don’t think it will take long to prepare the ground for his arrival.

dark avengers / Thunderbolts

We put both groups of villains because everything indicates that they will be a mixture of both. If you are watching the Marvel series and movies as they are released, you will know that there are already at least two characters confirmed to be part of a team of villains.

Agent Us and Yelena Belova are respectively the rogue versions of Captain America and Black Widow. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the evil version of Nick Furyand the team he’s putting together doesn’t look like it’s made for peace, we’ll see how this affects the image of The Avengers in the future.

The Super Skrull

We think we will see an improved and stronger version of the Skrulls in the future, either in Capitana Mrvel 2 or in the series that will narrate the events of the Secret Invasion, the comic in which the Skrulls invade the earth supplanting the heroes and villains of Marvel.

The Super Skrull He was a recurring villain of the Fantastic Four, and had the power of all four members of the Marvel family. Will we get to see it?

Galactus and Doctor Doom

a movie of fantastic four is confirmed, and with them it is more than certain that these two villains will arrive at the UCM. In the case of Galactus, the challenge is to make it visibly imposing, like the celestials. We believe that it will not be difficult to overcome the version of Fox.

As for Doctor Death, he is a tall villain, an expert in technology and magic, who will possibly have a long journey during the evolution of the Fantastic Four. A villain who can be a global threatbut also universal, could be relevant for that future movie of Secret Wars.

What do you think of this duo of villains?

And this is only a small list of villains, since there are many more, although by plot and adaptations, they are the most likely to appear in the near future. doWhat other villains do you think we will see in the future of Marvel Studios? Leave us your answers in Twitter!