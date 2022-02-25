The tragedy of Macbeth: this is how a historical novel is adapted

It premiered last year and, like the homonymous novel from which it was adapted, retains an air of drama and coldness.

The film directed by Joel Cohen it is a film that turns light and stage into soulful beings that metamorphose emotions into sharp knives, while molding a life of ambition and power. Macbeth comes to the throne with a marked accent on the ambition that makes evil the engine “Because what evil undertakes… with evil it is reinforced”. In the film, each room in darkness, each crossroads in the mist, the sky watched over by the fateful birds are an expression of the king’s soul corroded by the madness of power.

The imaginary is a powerful weapon to transform a desire. The pretender to the throne has enough ambition to give free rein to his imaginary power struggle. In the staging for the Apple tv television platform, the frame of the screen develops planes that give a linear view of the action while focusing the intensity of the drama with a variety of visions loaded with chiaroscuro as a backdrop. The desire for power, therefore, is a force of impulses that is nuanced with the tonality of chiaroscuro and paves the way to the cultivation of dramatic effects that produce light and shadow with the brightness that contrasts in the dark.

The combination of light and shadow, therefore, achieves more dramatic effects in the representation of evil. with the high fidelity of the screen. The contrast of light and shadow in the film gives strength to the mood that the tragedy presents. The lighting itself gives dramatic force to the filmic representation. In a scene charged with murderous delirium, Macbeth walks down a corridor guided by the image of a shining dagger at the end, amid arches that condense chiaroscuro, containing the desire to kill; the contrast of light and shadow gives ease to doubts, to dying thoughts, to visions:

“Is it a dagger I see before me? With the handle toward my hand? Come… let me grab you… I don’t have you, but I keep seeing you… Aren’t you, fateful illusion, sensitive to touch and sight? Or are you nothing more than an imaginary dagger, the deceitful creation of a fevered mind? .

In another scene, Macbeth himself, after accessing the throne, appears reunited with two beggars in a circular room demarcated by the shadows and the light of the place: here he becomes intrigued in a dialogue full of venous weeds to weave Banquo’s murder:

-Macbeth: “You know that Banquo was your enemy”

– homeless: “True, my lord”

-Macbeth: “Mine too. And in such a deadly divergence, that each new moment of his life stabs me in the bowels! I could well remove him from my sight, openly, and say that it was my will, but I must not. For all these reasons, I request your help, stealing this company from the eyes of the common, for reasons of great weight”.

Banquo himself presents his own doubts with a spotlight that projects the dark memory of the three witches who have anticipated the reign of the bloodstained man: “You already have everything, king, Cawdor, Clamis, everything as the fateful ones promised you. And I fear that you played vilely to achieve it… but they said that the title would not pass to your progeny, that only I would be the head and root of many kings… if it came true from his mouth… just as in you, Macbeth, his omens shone, Why can’t the truths that have been fulfilled with you also be an oracle for me and feed my hope? At that moment in the scene the stage lighting is turned on and Banquo leaves the hall through arches that cast shadows on the floor.

Lady Macbeth, likewise, lets us see her dark thoughts, her doubts, her madness when she sleepwalks down to the courtyard outlined by a square of light under the shelter of a tree and its shadow: “Out, damn stain, out I said!… one o’clock… two o’clock… now is the time to do it. Hell is dark. How my lord, how? A soldier with fear? Why fear that he will be known, if no one can hold us accountable? … although, who would have thought that the old man would have so much blood? “. All this monologue takes place under the dripping tree while casting its shadow on the ground. There, between sleep and wakefulness, he reveals the minutiae of King Duncan’s crime. Chiaroscuro witnesses this cursed confession with the court doctor and the maid.

In the film, the chiaroscuro collects the state of mind of objects, characters and places, with that game of light and shadow that configure a tragic atmosphere capable of condensing the sinister of the drama, with a king who covets power. Its effect is none other than give dramatic force to a character, a sword or a knife, a dim room or a patio that reveals the secret of the crime. Even a crossroads in the midst of a foggy horizon reveals the tares themselves. The oscillating lighting between shadows and lights condenses the murderous metamorphosis. The chiaroscuro enhances Denzel Washington’s character as Hamlet and adds depth to the setting, making the screen intimate.

The stillness of the filmic representation of events is compensated by the psychic charge that hosts the contrast of sources of light and shadows, of fog, wind and fallen leaves, of monologues that harbor the coldness of indifference, like the one that happens when Macbeth He learns of his queen’s death: “I had to die sooner or later. Such news would ever come. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow it crawls with petty steps, day after day, until the final syllable of written time. And the light of our yesterday guided fools to death. Go off, short flame. Life is a shadow that walks… a poor actor who snatches and swaggers onstage and never hears an idiot’s tale again… full of sound and fury, meaning nothing.”

This cold indifference towards the death of Lady Macbeth is the reflection of an emotional life biased by ambition, by the desire for power at the expense of the murder of those close to her. But this emotional bias does not prevent her from feeling fear in a period of her life still charged with madness, such as when Duncan, the king, was murdered. Facing his future queen, he lets us see her weakness in the face of fear:

-Lady Macbeth: “Why do you come here with those daggers? Your site is there. Stain the sleeping servants with blood.

-Macbeth: “I will not go. It scares me to think about what I have done… I dare not go back.”

Or stop feeling afraid, as when he throws some phrases at a servant that precede the monologue of the queen’s death:

-Macbeth: “What noise is that?

– Servant: “Screams of women”

– Macbeth: “I have almost forgotten the taste of fear… there was a time when a knife in the night froze my senses. And my hair bristled at a terrifying tale, as if there were life in it.”

The result of this sinister life is cold indifference as a distinctive touch of the tyrant: indifference for the lives of his subjects. The screen captures the dramatic intensity, the emotional states and the murderous coldness of a man ambitious for power who embodies the evil of the tyrant. The screen staging of this murderous ambition reconciles classic theatrical performance with the decorative precision of the technical fidelity of black-and-white filming.