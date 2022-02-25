‘The substitute’ – premiere March 1 on AXN Now









‘The Substitute’ is a two-episode miniseries which tells the story of Ellen, a successful architect that in his most important professional moment stays pregnant. The fiction, created by Joe Ahearne, has the actresses Morven Christie and Vicky McClure as protagonists.

Synopsis

The person chosen to cover the absence of the architect Ellen is Paula, an apparently perfect girl; bright, competent and charming. However, contrary to everyone’s opinion, Ellen perceives that Paula’s intentions are not entirely clear.

Soon the tensions begin to become apparent and a suspense game where you don’t know where the paranoia and insecurities start of one and the true motivations of another.

about the series

East psychological thriller set in glasgow examine the workplace rivalry, the maternity and the problems that arise from making “the right choice.” A series that received three nominations at the BAFTA Awards in Scotland of 2017 and that finally won the recognition of best tv series

The actress Christie Morven became known by starring in the drama ‘The Young Victoria’, where she appeared alongside Emily Blunt, and the BAFTA-nominated romantic drama ‘Lilting’. Her career also includes the BBC series ‘The A Word’ (written by BAFTA winner peter bowker and also starring Christopher Eccleston), the ITV detective drama ‘Grantchester’ and ‘Murder’ from Birger Larsen on BBC2.

Thanks to ‘This is England 86’, Vicky McClure won a BAFTA for Best Leading Actress for his heartbreaking performance. She was nominated again for the same role in ‘This is England 88’ and ended the story with ‘This is England 90’. She has also starred in the hit BBC2 crime thriller ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘True Love’ with David Tennan.

AXN Now premieres the two episodes from ‘The Substitute’ on Tuesday March 1.

You may also like