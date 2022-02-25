The Saga | Sofía Vergara makes radical transformation for Netflix series

The actress Sofía Vergara underwent a great physical change to characterize the legendary Griselda Blanco, baptized as the ‘Black Widow’ or ‘The Queen of Cocaine’ in Colombia.

The star of “Modern Family” will star in the Netflix series that revolves around the Colombian drug trafficker, for which the streaming platform has released the first image of the actress in the role of Griselda.

“Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in a new series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led her to be known as the” Godmother “”, the platform communicated with the photograph.

Regarding the project, it has transpired that it will contain six episodes of 50 minutes each and will be directed by Andrés Baiz. Besides that Vergara will also participate as an executive producer with Luis Balaguer and Carlo Bernard.

Along with Vergara, Alberto Guerra will also participate in the cast as Darío; Vanessa Ferlito will be Isabel; Paulina Davila will play Carmen; Alberto Ammann will play Alberto Bravo and Christian Tappan will play Arturo.

“Griselda Blanco was a character of great stature whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire, years before many of the most notorious male capos we know so much about,” Sofia said in a statement when it was announced. the project.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Griselda Blanco’s life has been brought to the small screen, since Catherine Zeta-Jones gave life to the same woman in the TV movie Griselda: The Cocaine Queen, released in 2017, in addition that in 2020 it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez was in negotiations to play the criminal in an HBO biopic.