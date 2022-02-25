The Round of 16 duels were defined

This Friday the draw was held to determine the duels of Round of 16 of the Europe League at the headquarters of the UEFA in Nyon (Switzerland), where there were real screaming clashes. Let us remember that in the competition there is Mexican participation: Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez (Betis) and Tecatito (Seville).

The Betis of the mexicans Andrew Saved and Diego Lainez will face the EintrachtFrankfurt of the Bundesliga, while the Seville of TEcatito Crown will do the same to him West Ham of the Premier League.

Barcelonastrong candidate, will be measured against the always complicated Galatasaray. In a very tight key, the porto will face the lyonsand the Atalanta of Series A will have a tough commitment against the Bayer Leverkusen German.

rangerswho gave the surprise by eliminating Dortmund, will play against the red starto. The Monaco will do the same to him panties and the RB Leipzig will face the Moscow Spartak.

The matches will be played on 10 and the March 17except for the Betis-Eintracht and Porto-Lyon matches, which will be played on Wednesday 9 to avoid clashing with Sevilla and Braga.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: UEFA MOVED THE FINAL FROM SAINT PETERSBURG TO PARIS