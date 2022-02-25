The rivals of Cruz Azul, Pumas and Leon in Concachampions

ready the Concachampions quarterfinals. After an intense day there are only eight teams left in the Concacaf Champions League, and there are three teams in the BBVA MX League who will seek to reach the semifinals of the contest.

The first to get his ticket to the next phase was the Lion, who had no problem beating Guastatoya. In Guatemala they left with a 2-0 advantage, and returned to their stadium to finish the task and defeat them by the minimum.

For their part, the Cougars they had what seems to be the most difficult rival, Saprissa from Costa Rica. In the first meeting, in Central American territory, they equaled two goals per side; but in their duel played in CU, the university students showed no mercy and thrashed them 4-1.

The last Mexican team to get their ticket was the Blue Cross. The Machine did not suffer much to get the ticket either and beat Canada’s Forge FC 4-1 on aggregate, which made its debut in the continental tournament.

These are the rivals of Cruz Azul, Pumas and León in the Concachampions Quarterfinals

Now yes, with the Quarterfinals defined, the celestial will be measured the Montréal, team that defeated Santos; the Pumas will face each other against the New England Revolutions; and La Fiera will play against Seattle Sounders; the other match was between New York City FC and Comunicaciones.

When are the Concachampions quarterfinals played?

The goings of the Quarter finals of the Concacaf Champions League will be played between March 8 and 10 of the same month; while the laps are scheduled between the 15th and 17th. semis from April 5 to 7 and from 12 to 14 for the second meetings; for its part the Grand finale It will be between the 26th and 28th of the fourth month of the year and the champion will be announced between the 3rd and 5th of May.

