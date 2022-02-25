The Possible Alignment of Club América for the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas

The bad streak facing the America club must culminate this Saturday 26 when he visits the University Olympic Stadium and measure himself before the UNAM Cougars as a way to lessen the bad results that have already been present for more than four months, due to the fact that in that period they have only won one game, to point out that among the defeats that those from Coapa have suffered include the humiliation of the felines in the last Liguilla .

Potential Club America Lineup

Aware of what is at stake on Matchday 7 of Clausura 2022, the technical director, Santiago Solariwould have defined his starting eleven to face those from Pedregal in goal with the services of William Ochoa; in defense with Salvador Reyes, Luis Fernando Fuentes, Jorge Meré, Miguel Layun, in midfield with Santiago Naveda, Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, in the attack with Mauro Lainez, Juan Otero and center forward Federico Vinas.

It should be remembered that for this new design of the MX League There is doubt for the Americanists about the participation of Henry Martín in the Clásico Capitalino, after he was reported with an infection in his respiratory tract. America He wants at all costs to leave the last places in the General Table with his four points, while the Pumas want to climb in the competition to stay in the Liguilla positions, at the moment, they have 10 units.