The physical, mental and social well-being of key patients at the 37th SEME Congress

Detecting dysmorphobia in patients or saying no to an aesthetic treatment will be some of the topics debated by 2,000 experts in Aesthetic Medicine

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) has today inaugurated the thirty-seventh edition of its national scientific congress. It is an essential annual event for all experts in the Aesthetic Medicine sector. It is celebrated on days February 24, 25 and 26 in Malaga. The leading topics will be the physical, mental and social well-being of patients.

Specifically, some questions will be how to detect the dysmorphophobia or body dysmorphic disorder. All this together with when to say no to a treatment, warning signs, non-verbal language and the role of the aesthetic doctor in times of crisis.

In this edition, there will be more than 2,000 congressmen, 125 national and international scientific speakers and 88 companies representing the industry the protagonists. All of them will provide scientific and technological innovations in this medicine, which is attended by more than 40 percent of Spaniards.

Physical, mental and social well-being

“Aesthetic Medicine is a science and as such scientific evidence must guide and always be present in clinical practice. This is how Aesthetic Medicine is practiced” pointed out Alberto Morano, second vice president of SEME. In this sense, the congress calls for reflection with keys to interpret the scientific evidence on a concept such as aesthetic alienation. Thus they lead us to consider whether we are losing the identity of the image itself, or the Clinical and ultrasound correlation of the adverse effects of filling materials. All this in line with also betting on the physical, mental and social well-being of patients.

On the other hand, new developments in body treatments will be analyzed. In this way, it highlights the localized adiposity, which is one of the most recurrent problems. For this reason, the SEME has decided to include in the congress an update on these treatments, the evolution of the different body phenotypes in women and the treatment of localized fat with injectables or technology. Another of the sessions of interest is vascular: delimiting fields, in which the experts will share their knowledge on needles and syringes in foam or post-chemical and/or photonic sclerosis hyperpigmentation.