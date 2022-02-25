The Min Min amiibo from Super Smash Bros. already has a date and those from Minecraft are delayed

Nintendo has confirmed the release date of its next amiibo figure, in this case, Min Min from Super Smash Bros Ultimatea character taken from another fighting game of his own as ARMS. Thus, Min Min will go on sale next April 29, thus fulfilling the promise of its arrival sometime this spring. However, the bad news comes from the other two amiibo that were also announced for this spring 2022, Steve and alex from Minecraftwhich for now are left without a date and will not arrive this spring.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo

This has been confirmed by Nintendo, ensuring that the production of the new Minecraft amiibo belonging to the same Super Smah Bros. Ultimate collection has suffered several logistical setbacks and that they will no longer be ready for spring of this year. Of course, they have confirmed that they will arrive sometime in 2022, on a date yet to be announced, although it will surely be beyond the end of June.

Along with the news we have new images of both Minecraft amiibo, thanks to which we can appreciate in detail the pixelated appearance of both characters. At this time, Nintendo has not announced new amiibo related to the latest additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, such as Sephirot from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kazuya from Tekken or Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

What does seem certain is that, if any of these new amiibo are announced, they will surely no longer reach stores. until 2023 and beyond. What does seem certain is that in the coming months the new amiibo based on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset with Palamute, Malzeno and Palico.

Source | Nintendo