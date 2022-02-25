The matches for the quarterfinals were defined

The clashes were defined for the Quarter finals of the Concacaf Champions League 2022; The three teams of MX League who remain in competition already know who their rivals will be for the next round.

Blue Cross, Cougars and Lion transcended in the qualifying rounds against F.C., Saprissa and Guastatoya respectively, however, Santos Laguna stayed on the road after being eliminated by the CF Montreal.

Machine will be measured against the set of Montrealfacing the first leg in the Aztec stadium and later the return to Canadian territory.

For its part, Cougars will face the New England Revolutionopening the key in the US and closing it in the University Olympic Stadium.

In addition, Lion will face the winner of the tie between the Motagua of Honduras and the Seattle Sounders Of states. The emerald team will be a visitor in the first game, to then receive the duel back in the Nou Camp.

The other key will be defined between the Communicationsteam that defeated Colorado Rapidsand the New York City F.C.. The first leg will take place in New York and then be defined in Guatemala.

DATES

First legs: March 8-10.

Return matches: March 15-17.

