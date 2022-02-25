The Jetpack could return to Fortnite soon

Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3 is coming to an end. Many users are aware of this situation, which is why a thorough investigation is being done on what could be coming soon to Fortnite with Season 2.

The dataminer and content creator hypex has found among the game data an object that gave a lot to talk about in past seasons, the jetpack. This ensures that Epic is working on a chest that would give us this item.

Epic are working on a Jetpacks chest, most likely for Season 2 since it’s highly speculated to be a war season. No idea which faction will have these chests tho. pic.twitter.com/Y5bymL6ytb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2022

It is believed that the jetpack will arrive for the next season, since this will have a war theme. As previously mentioned, the Imagined Order is arming itself to reach this part of the island, so it would not be surprising if the jetpack arrived soon.

Many players are afraid of the great advantage that this type of object gives over other users, while others think that it is fun, that it adds dynamism and a bit of madness to the games.

For now Epic has not confirmed anythingalthough we know that in March we will have Season 2 in the game. So we will have to look more at the sky in the next season of Fortnite, lest defeat come to us from above.