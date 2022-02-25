The impossible film of the directors of ‘Matrix’ saved by Tom Hanks

Lana and Lilly Wachowski revolutionized cinema in the late 1990s thanks to their acclaimed Matrix, the saga with which they broke expectations by breaking out of the blockbuster canon of the moment with its ambitious plot and iconic and unprecedented action. With this achievement they reaped millionaire figures and carved out a niche for themselves among the most revolutionary and interesting filmmakers in Hollywood, however, it cannot be denied that beyond the initial success Matrix His career has been a succession of setbacks.

Speed ​​Racer, Jupiter’s fatethe canceled sense8 of Netflix or the recent crash of Matrix Resurrections at the box office they exemplify it perfectly. But despite not having connected with the public and the box office over the years, it cannot be denied that his cinema has always been characterized by great ideas, by the determination to break schemes and offer experiences that defy industry standards. . And I think the best example of that is The cloud atlasthe adaptation of the immense, ambitious and vast novel by David Mitchell that premiered in 2012 for which they had to fight against all odds to get it off the ground.

Cloud Atlas Poster (Photo: Warner Bros)

The cloud atlas boarded a set of stories spanning multiple decades from the perspective of various charactersstories about the emotional connection through drama and science fiction that, due to the ambition behind them, its very little blockbuster cut and the high financial outlay it required, seemed unfeasible for any studio to decide one day to take it to the big screen. But the Wachowskis dared.

It all started when in 2005 they were working on v for Vendetta, the adaptation of Alan Moore’s comic where they worked as writers and producers. During the recordings, Natalie Portman, the film’s protagonist, was reading in her spare time the novel Cloud Atlas, which had been published the previous year.. The filmmakers took notice of the book, the actress highly recommended it to them, and the desire to one day take it to the big screen awoke.. And this dream did not remain a wet paper.

Continue reading the story

Once they finished working on Speed ​​Racer In 2007, the Wachowskis went to work trying to get a movie off the ground that no studio was going to be willing to finance. And it is that with The cloud atlas We are talking about a story that required multiple locations, a large number of actors willing to play various characters, many film crews and a high outlay on special effects. Its initial budget was estimated at 140 million dollarsa huge figure for a tape that was basically a science-fiction drama that went beyond the public’s standards.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Obviously, no one gave them that amount, but instead of giving up they tried to find support even under the stones. They thus joined the German director Tom Tykwer, a filmmaker who a year before The Matrix earned the respect of the industry thanks to his action film Run, Lola, run which inspired the directors. His intention was to divide it into several units and shoot different sequences at the same time to reduce time and costs. In addition, with the entry of Tykwer in the project, the door was opened to obtain the participation of German production companies and aid from the German Government and other institutions.

Production companies such as A Company, ARD Degeto Film or X Filme offered to work on The cloud atlas, the German government offered them 20 million dollars, they obtained the support of private investment funds, associations such as the NRW Film and Media Foundation, other territories such as Hong Kong or Singapore and obtained 35.5 million dollars from the Union European. Also, the initial idea of ​​Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, James McAvoy and Ian McKellen starring in the film was in the works, which was undoubtedly attractive in getting support.

Nevertheless, all the money obtained in Europe and Asia was still insufficient to reach the planned budget, so the Wachowskis were forced to put money from their own pocket. Even so, with the 7 million dollars that they were able to contribute to the project, it was still far from seeing the light. Luckily, with almost all the funding raisedthey managed to get Warner Bros to finally get into the moviecontribute money, distribute The cloud atlas in theaters and motivate other foreign agents to do their bit. But the production company was close to backing down and the project was close to going to the bottom permanently.

This was revealed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer during promotional interviews in 2012. As they told the Inquirer, the support of Warner Bros was also key to keeping many of its deals abroad.and when they were still trying to close contracts with actors or other investors, they received a call from Warner informing them that they were getting off The cloud atlas. In fact, this jug of cold water came to them just as they walked in to meet Tom Hanks.

“A great example is that Warner Bros. offered us this domestic deal that all these overseas deals depended on. We’re like, ‘It’s happening!’ Then we go to meet Tom Hanks and he’s very excited. We are driving to meet him. We’re practicing all this great song and dance to convince him to be in the movie with no money because we have no money.”told Lana Wachowski. “Just as we were walking in, Warner Bros calls and through our agent says they looked at the math and decided they didn’t like this deal.. They were withdrawing all the money, rescinding the offer. I was shaking. I heard: ‘Are you saying the movie is dead?’ They said, “Yeah, the movie is dead,” He continued telling.

But his meeting with Tom Hanks was key, since the actor, very interested in the film and aware of the difficulties the project was going through, decided to contribute his grain of sand and jump on the bandwagon. And with a star of his stature definitively confirmed, from Warner they once again saw it feasible to join The cloud atlas. “I was thinking, ‘She’s dead.’ And here’s Tom Hanks, who we now have to convince to be in our movie that she is now dead. It was like, ‘Hey, welcome to our sinking ship.’”, continued Lana. “At the end of the meeting, Tom says: “Let’s do it. I’m in. When we start?”.

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 05: Tom Hanks and Halle Berry attend the ‘Cloud Atlas’ Germany Premiere at CineStar on November 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The film was finally able to get ahead with a cast made up of Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae, Ben Whishaw, James D’Arcy, Susan Sarandon or Hugh Grant, from which important names like that of Natalie Portman, the architect of the entire project. The film was shot between Germany, Scotland and Mallorca, where the landscapes of the Serra de Tramuntana, Cala Tuent and Formentor were used. This was developed in several units and It wasn’t without problems either., since Halle Berry broke her ankle and all the recordings had to be reorganized, which was a real headache given how tight the budget was. In addition, Warner demanded that the footage could not exceed 150 minutes in length, but after finishing the montage it reached almost three hours. Finally, it was approved at 176 minutes, a version that reached theaters without any success.

After all this odyssey, The cloud atlas premiered in 2012 to a very cold reaction from critics and almost total rejection from the public. On websites such as Metacritic it only obtained an average of 55/100 and at the box office it only grossed 130.5 million dollars, a figure that did not even reach the cost of the film. It is true that a three-hour production with so many stories, characters and details that moves away from the most spectacular side to focus on the intimate and emotional was a risky bet, especially considering that what the public is looking for when they come to see these movies is epic and action. And more coming from the directors of Matrix.

But On a personal level, I think The cloud atlas is another great masterpiece of the Wachowskis, a story that makes you connect and get excited like few others. His exploration of humanity and our emotional connections, his philosophical and existentialist approaches, his criticism of capitalism, his visual spectacularity and that hymn to love and freedom built what I remember as one of the best experiences lived in a movie theater. And it’s a movie I love to return to often.

What’s more, I think it is the film where the Wachowskis refined their cinematographic style, where they realized that the essence of their cinema and their stories goes beyond the mere packaging of action and special effects and they had to launch into the sentimental. Well it was clear in sense8 from Netflix, when they once again resorted to connected characters and science fiction to deal with diversity, love or humanity. But even more so in Matrix Resurrectionswhere Lana Wachowski used the entire film to demolish the myths surrounding the Matrix and its cinema and clarify that it was always a very personal and critical story that its aesthetic mythography detached from its true meaning.

If you are one of those who have not yet discovered it, you can find it for purchase and rent on different platforms -from Apple TV to Prime Video, etc-.

More stories that may interest you: